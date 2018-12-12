Otis Raises $500,000 Through Sale of Non-Core Asset

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2018 - Otis Gold Corp. (“Otis” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: OOO) (OTC: OGLDF) is pleased to announce that it has raised a total of $502,500 through the sale of its remaining 750,000 common shares of Revival Gold Inc. (“Revival”). Following the sale, Otis retains exposure to Revival through a 1.0% net smelter royalty on 16 federal lode mining claims totaling approximately 331 acres of what is known as the Arnett Creek Project, Lemhi County, Idaho. The royalty is subject to a US$2 million buyback option in favour of Revival. The sale of these shares provides non-dilutive capital to fund the ongoing development of the Kilgore and Oakley Projects and for general working capital purposes. The shares in Revival were received in June 2017 as partial compensation for the sale of two non-core claim blocks known as the Hai and Gold Bug Projects (see Otis News Release dated June 30, 2017), and the area is currently subject to an ongoing drilling program by Revival (see Revival News Release dated Dec. 4, 2018).



Otis President and CEO, Craig Lindsay, stated: “Over an 18-month period we converted 16 non-core mining claims into total cash of approximately $1,900,000, and still retain exposure going forward to the exciting Arnett Creek project in the form of a net smelter royalty. We will closely follow Revival’s ongoing progress at Arnett Creek, and wish them well in their development activities.”

About the Company

Otis is a resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal deposits in Idaho, USA. Otis is currently developing its flagship property, the Kilgore Project, located in Clark County, Idaho and the Oakley Project, located in Cassia County, Idaho.

