Buccaneer Announces Intention to Enter the American Cannabis Market

Toronto, December 12, 2018 - Buccaneer Gold Corp. (TSXV: BGG) announces it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with a company carrying on business in the cannabis market in the United States of America ("TargetCo"), with the goal of effecting a business combination between them (the "Transaction"). Until a definitive agreement is executed, the parties are bound by the LOI. The LOI contains confidentiality provisions and expires on May 31, 2019.

Pursuant to the LOI TargetCo must deliver financial statements audited in accordance with IFRS, which will allow Buccaneer to competently place a valuation on TargetCo. A valuation may also be supported by any concurrent financing to be carried out by TargetCo or Buccaneer. On the closing of the Transaction, it is expected that Buccaneer will be valued at $1,500,000 for the purposes of the Transaction. That Buccaneer valuation works out to $0.0483 cents per share, a premium of 48% over the last closing price for Buccaneer's shares.

The terms of a definitive agreement will depend upon advice from legal, tax, securities, finance and accounting professionals in multiple jurisdictions, among other requirements. It is expected that a concurrent financing will be a condition of the closing of the Transaction, as well as shareholder and regulatory approvals. To accommodate the Transaction, it is expected that Buccaneer will migrate the listing for its shares from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Canadian Securities Exchange. To delist its shares from the TSX Venture Exchange, Buccaneer will require 'majority of the minority' approval, meaning officers, directors and persons holding more than ten percent of the Buccaneer voting shares cannot vote on such resolution.

Pending the delivery of TargetCo's audited financial statements, TargetCo and Buccaneer are co-operating in carrying out reasonable due diligence review of each other and in negotiating in good faith outstanding terms related to the Transaction. Buccaneer expects to disseminate a detailed press release that will provide more granularity with respect to TargetCo, the Transaction, the risks related to the Transaction, and the related financing. Readers are cautioned that there is no assurance that a definitive agreement will be reached or, even if a definitive agreement is entered into, the Transaction will close on the disclosed terms or at all.

Buccaneer has established a Special Committee to shepherd the Transaction to a successful conclusion.

Buccaneer Gold Corp.:

Peter M. Clausi

Director and Special Committee Member

1 416 890 1232

info@buccaneergold.com

