Piedmont to Change Nasdaq Ticker to PLL

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 - Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (ASX: PLL; Nasdaq: PLL) (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that Nasdaq has approved the change of the ticker symbol for the Company’s ADRs to “PLL” from “PLLL”. The change is expected to be effective as of December 13, 2018 in the US. The ticker symbol for the Company’s ADRs on Nasdaq will now be the same as the symbol for the Company’s ordinary shares trading on the ASX.





