Frontier Lithium Increases Land Position of the PAK Lithium Project by 180%

-As a result of the recent discovery of the Spark pegmatite showing Frontier Lithium has staked an additional 14,248 hectares ("ha") to include the prospective Electric Avenue corridor extending from Pakeagama Lake to Bearhead Lake;

SUDBURY, December 12, 2018 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: FL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of 725 claim cells (14,248 ha) to their PAK Lithium project. The recent discovery of the Spark pegmatite 2.3k northwest of the PAK pegmatite was the catalyst for staking the mining claims.

The PAK lithium deposit is located on a major geological structural corridor hosting rare multiple high grade, low iron pegmatites. The recent 2018 Spark discovery confirmed Frontier's exploration model and demonstrated the potential for possible further discoveries. The recent staking extends the PAK Lithium Project 47km along the "Electric Avenue", Ontario's newest prospective lithium-metal region. This structural corridor in northwestern Ontario is a known geological feature separating the Berens River and the Sachigo Sub-provinces of the Archean superior Craton which feature multiple rare metal occurrences (Figure 1). One other such known occurrence exists 25km up the Electric Avenue from Pakeagama Lake where the historical Pennock Lake spodumene showing has been confirmed by the Company and is an exploration target for future follow-up.

"We are extremely happy to consolidate the Company's land position on the Electric Avenue. The Electric Avenue contains the richest lithium resource known in Ontario and has become a premier exploration target in Canada for Frontier. We look forward to further advancing the PAK Lithium Project, in part, by drilling the Spark showing this winter to add additional resources. In addition, this upcoming work will commence our study of the relationship and possible connection between the PAK deposit and the showing located only 2.3km away from each other." stated Trevor Walker, President and CEO of the Company.

About Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company and have the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district hosted in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. Frontier is implementing a phased approach to development for becoming a producer of technical grade lithium concentrates required to produce premium glass/ceramics as well as supplying a by-product of chemical grade concentrates for the production of lithium hydroxide required for the burgeoning lithium battery industry.

Frontier's goal is to become a low-cost, fully integrated lithium producer through development of the PAK lithium deposit in Ontario, Canada. Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company. The deposit boasts its lithium in a rare, high-purity, low-iron spodumene and is comparable to the Greenbushes' Deposit in SW Australia, which supplies approximately 40% of the world's lithium demands. Frontier has recently discovered a new LCT Pegmatite showing that called the Spark showing, which at surface has displayed a channel cut with similar grade and composition to PAK Lithium Deposit. The surface exposure 3 times larger than the PAK pegmatite with widths greater than 100m and a strike length of more than 300m and is the target of project exploration to most efficiently increase resource tonnage. Currently the company is awaiting results of an additional 200m of channels.

Ceramic/glass customers prefer to source technical-grade (low-iron) spodumene concentrate in excess of 7% lithium oxide (Li2O), if available, to avoid inferior lower grade petalite concentrates, or paying much higher prices for battery grade lithium compounds.

The PAK lithium deposit remains open in all directions and Company Management is working towards developing a viable operation. The Company has completed a pre-feasibility study to assess the economic viability and technical feasibility of producing lithium concentrates.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project lies close to the boundary between two geological sub-provinces of the western Superior geologic province in northwestern Ontario and hosts a rare metals pegmatite deposit. The deposit is an LCT (lithium- cesium- tantalum) type pegmatite. These types of pegmatites have been the principal source of hard rock lithium, tantalum, rubidium and cesium ores mined in the world but there are comparatively few commercially-viable deposits.

Frontier is actively exploring its 100% owned project which contains the Pakeagama Lake pegmatite. The PAK deposit has a current Measured and Indicated Resource of 7.5 million tonnes of 2.02% Li2O and an Inferred Lithium Resource of 1.8 million tonnes of 2.10% Li2O which has a technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe2O3).

The deposit now has a known 500m strike length with an estimated true width varying from 10m to 125m with a sub-vertical orientation. The resource remains open to depth and along strike to the northwest and southeast.

