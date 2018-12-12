DIOS discovers new gold drilling targets along 10 km strike of AU33 property: favourable northeast targets confirmed by gold-in-soil sampling

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2018 - DIOS EXPLORATION outlined new gold drilling targets on wholly-owned large AU33 gold project that covers an east-west strike of 18 km of the promising Chain Lake Break, some 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit along the Lower Eastmain Greenstone belt, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec.



AU33 gold-in-soils versus geology



ROBINO, CLW-TW5, CLN-CLS 2018 ROCK & SOIL SAMPLING





In the eastern part, the western magnetic tonalite sill northern flank was targeted in 2018 by soil/ B-horizon sampling as it was not previously drilled. Western tonalite sill returned very strong gold-in-soil anomalies: 269 ppb gold over NE lineament crosscutting the magnetic sill at its northern limit and consecutive anomalies of 101 and 47 ppb gold also present directly at southern limit (NS line with 50 m spacing across ESE tonalite horizon). Nearby tonalite float was resampled: 0.637 g/t gold (original 0.81 g/t Au). Another NS soil line completed 1.4 km up-ice further east returned negative gold-in-soil, indicating a gold source more to the west, where further soil sampling, prospecting and drilling is planned, as well as on not yet drilled NDP western horizon 3 km east.

Some 8 km west, DIOS 2018 program investigated tonalite-hosted favourable low magnetic north-east structures within a 2.5 X 6-8 km gold-bearing NNW Corridor that included Heberto Gold zone drilling discovery. Intersections between NE and NNW structures are prime targets. Geological prospecting & in-filling soil sampling (2 kg B-horizon with 50 m-spacing) was completed on SW extents of CLN structure (including CLS showing; up to 2.23 g/t Au); adjacent CLW structure (including CLW=3.79 g/t Au and TW-5=4.72 g/t Au); and Robino breccia related NE Induced Polarization anomaly (up to 37 g/t Au). Most 2018 targets returned positive results as:

Good NE ground IP anomaly south of Robino Breccia returned consecutive anomalous gold-in-soils of 17, 26 & 13 ppb Au (E-W line with 50 m-spacing) (Robino previously assayed 37 g/t Au (grab) and 5 g/t Au/1 m (channel).





New soils (E-W lines with 50 m-spacing) in-fillings over CLW low-mag lineament graded 23, 13 & 11 ppb Au confirming goldbearing nature of NE structure (previous 2011 gold-in-soils of 93, 300, 59, 48, 194 ppb Au). Adjacent outcrops sampling on CLW showing yielded new 1.520, 0.647 and 0.241 g/t Au (grab) associated with 1 meter wide NNW foliated zone hosting 1-3% disseminated pyrite that previously graded 3.79 g/t Au in strike.





Due to steep topography on CLN structure and organic nature of local soils, no additional soil sampling could be carried out in 2018 (previous 2018 drilling results of 3.26 g/t gold over 6 m true width). Additional prospecting in 2018 on CLS showing yielded near 1 g/t gold (0.987, 0.275 & 0.157 g/t Au) associated with a 2meter wide NNE shear zone hosting 1-2% disseminated pyrite within tonalite. Shear remains open to the south and SW.



In September 2018, 16 grab samples (1 blank) and 53 soil/B-horizon samples were collected and sent for assays (fire assay on 30 grams, atomic absorption finish & ME-ICP41) at Val d'Or ALS Global Laboratory. Re-assays are in progress. Grab samples are selected and not necessarily representative of mineralization on property. This press release was prepared by Harold Desbiens, M.Sc. Geo and 43-101 QP.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

