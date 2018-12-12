Ethos Reports Re-assay of 33 trench samples averages 13% higher V2O5 grades

Vancouver, December 12, 2018 - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) ("Ethos" or the "Company") has now received lithium metaborate fusion assay results for 33 check assays from the 2018 trench sampling program from its Pine Pass vanadium project. The lithium metaborate fusion assay allows for more complete digestion of mineral species versus the ICP-MS with 4 acid-digestion method that has been used to assay all samples processed to date. For these 33 check samples, the fusion results were consistently higher versus the ICP-MS with 4 acid-digestion method, with the fusion assays returning approximately 13% higher V 2 O 5 grades. To illustrate, if the fusion re-assay of a sample with an original 0.45% V 2 O 5 ICP-MS assay returned this average increase, the fusion assay result would be 0.45% x 1.13 = 0.51% V 2 O 5 (this is just illustrative, the actual fusion re-assay result may vary significantly from the average). Within the check assay batch, black shale samples averaged 11% higher in grade and grey siltstones averaged 16% higher in grade. The Company is now proceeding with re-assay by the fusion method of all samples from Trenches 1 and 2 and also of the continuous rock chip sampling along the John Hart Highway road cut, and will report these results once received.

QA/QC, Qualified Person, and Contact

All prior samples were delivered to ALS Chemex in Kamloops and/or North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis of select elements by ICP-MS analysis using 4 acid-digestion. As noted these check assays utilized lithium metaborate fusion analysis followed by acid dissolution. Quality control entailed insertion of company standards, blanks, and duplicates into the trench sample stream. In addition, ALS Chemex routinely inserted blanks and standards into the sample stream at the assay laboratory. All reported standard and blank assay values, as well as duplicates were within an acceptable margin of error. Work at Pine Pass is being supervised by Jo Price, M.Sc., MBA, P.Geo, VP Exploration of the Company. She is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has read and approved this release.

For additional information please contact Craig Roberts at 604-682-4750 or view the Company's website, www.ethosgold.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances, necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects

