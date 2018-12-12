Canada Coal Moves to NEX on TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2018 - Canada Coal Inc. (the “Company” or “Canada Coal”), (TSX-V: CCK) announces that effective December 17th, 2018, the Company’s shares will begin trading on the NEX Board (“NEX”) of the TSX Venture Exchange (“the Exchange”) under the symbol CCK.H.



As a result of the Company’s inability to meet Tier 2 continued listing requirements of the Exchange, the Company applied to move to the Exchange’s subsidiary trading board, NEX, and was granted the change effective December 12th, 2018.

The Company remains in good standing under applicable corporate law and is a reporting issuer not in default under applicable Securities Laws.

The Company has a cash position of approximately $1,500,000 and is actively seeking new ventures which will allow it to meet, at a minimum, the principal Tier 2 listing requirements of the Exchange.

“R. Bruce Duncan”

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1-604-685-6375

Website: www.canadacoal.com

E-mail: info@canadacoal.com

