Pelangio Exploration Arranges $50,000 Flow-Through Financing and Extends $675,000 Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December12, 2018 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX:TSX-V; OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" orthe "Company") ispleased to announce that it has arranged for a $50,000 Flow-Through Financingand that it has extended the closing of its non-brokered private placementannounced November 12, 2018 (the "Private Placement").

Flow-Through Financing

The Company intends to undertake anon-brokered flow-through private placement consisting of approximately 277,778flow-through shares (the "FT Shares ") at a price of $0.18 per share toraise gross proceeds of up to $50,000 (the "Offering").

The shares issued under the Offeringwill be subject to a four-month and one day hold period and will not be sold inthe United States. The Company will pay a cash finder's fee equal to 8% of theproceeds raised, and will issue non-transferable common share purchase warrants("Finder Warrants") of the Company equal to 8% of the number of common sharessold. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share ofthe Company at a price of $0.20 per share prior to two years from the initial closingdate.

Closing of the Offering is anticipatedto occur on or before December 31, 2018 and is subject to customary closingconditions including, but not limited to, receipt of applicable regulatoryapprovals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The FT Shares will qualify as"flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)). Thegross proceeds of the Offering will be primarily used to incur qualifyingCanadian Exploration Expenses (the "Qualifying Expenses") on the Company'sDalton property strategically located approximately 1.5 kilometres south westof the historic Hollinger Gold Mine, near the city of Timmins, Ontario, or onthe other Ontario properties recently acquired with the acquisition of 2522962Ontario Inc. (5SD Capital). The Qualifying Expenses are to be incurred by nolater than December 31, 2019 for renunciation to investors in the Offeringeffective December 31, 2018.

Extension of Private Placement

The Company alsoannounces that it has extended the closing of its non-brokered privateplacement. The private placement will be for up to 4,500,000units of the Company at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to$675,000 (the "Private Placement"), is on-going, and expected to completed onor before January 11, 2019. Each unit consists of one common share of theCompany (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of$0.20 for a period of two years from the initial closing date of the PrivatePlacement.

About Pelangio

Pelangio successfully acquires andexplores camp-sized land packages in world-class gold belts. The Companyprimarily operates in Ghana, West Africa, an English-speaking, common lawjurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable miningjurisdictions in Africa. The Company is exploring three 100%-owned camp-sizedproperties: the 100 km2 Manfo Property, the site of seven recentnear-surface gold discoveries, the 264 km2 Obuasi Property, located4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade ObuasiMine and the early-stage 159 km2 Akroma Properties, which includesthe Dormaa and Wamfie concessions.

For additional information, please visitour website at www.pelangio.com, follow us on Twitter @PelangioEx or contact:

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO

Tel: 905-336-3828 / Toll-free:1-877-746-1632 / Email: info@pelangio.com

