Stria Lithium Closes First Tranche of a Non-Brokered Offering

OTTAWA, Dec. 12, 2018 - Stria Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: SRA) (OTCQX: SRCAF) ("Stria" or the "Company") announces the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $150,000. The Company has issued 3,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one (1) common share at a price of $0.055 per common share until December 12, 2020.

The securities issued in connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on April 13, 2019. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to raise up to a total of $500,000 as part of the Offering and issue up to 10,000,000 Units at $0.05 per Unit. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for flow-through eligible exploration expenses.

Two insiders of the Company participated in the first tranche of the Offering and subscribed for an aggregate of 3,000,000 Units representing an aggregate amount of approximately $150,000. Participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Offering is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of securities being issued to insiders nor the consideration being paid by insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as the details of the participation of insiders of the Company had not been confirmed at that time.

About Stria Lithium Inc.

Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mining exploration company with an expanding technology focus and is the sole owner of the Pontax spodumene lithium property in Northern Québec. Stria’s mission is to be a reliable, profitable global source for both lithium metal and lithium compound products and process technologies for producing value added lithium products.

Stria’s expanded business focus is on the application of in-house developed technologies and processes that lead to the production and milling of lithium metal and lithium metal foil for advanced lithium batteries. From the production of lithium metal also comes the value added production of: lithium hydroxide; lithium carbonate; lithium fluoride; and lithium chloride.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-Ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

