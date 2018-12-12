Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Convertible Debt Interest Payment

23:15 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2018 - Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: NOT) announces that as part of its US$15 million convertible debt facility with Resource Capital Fund V, it issued 1,250,775 common shares in settlement of $387,240 in interest for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. The shares were issued at a price of $0.3096 per share which represents the twenty-day volume weighted average price at September 30, 2018. The shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day which will expire on February 13, 2019.

About Noront Resources
Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

For more information:
Greg Rieveley
greg.rieveley@norontresources.com
416-367-1444


