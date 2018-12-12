Convertible Debt Interest Payment

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2018 - Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: NOT) announces that as part of its US$15 million convertible debt facility with Resource Capital Fund V, it issued 1,250,775 common shares in settlement of $387,240 in interest for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. The shares were issued at a price of $0.3096 per share which represents the twenty-day volume weighted average price at September 30, 2018. The shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day which will expire on February 13, 2019.
About Noront Resources Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com
For more information: Greg Rieveley greg.rieveley@norontresources.com 416-367-1444
