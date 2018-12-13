Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
NV Gold Files Year End Financial Statements and Announces Board Changes

00:18 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2018 - NV Gold Corporation (TSX.V: NVX; OTC Pink: NVGLF) (“NV Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the filing of its August 31, 2018 year-end financial statements and recent board changes.

At the same meeting at which the Board approved our year-end financial statements, the Board concluded its review of Board composition and decided to propose a smaller board of five directors for election at its next AGM in January 2019. In connection with this decision, NV Gold graciously accepted the resignations of both Ken Booth and Paul Zyla. Paul Zyla will remain as a Board Advisor going forward, and Quinton Hennigh, Odin Christensen, Alf Stewart, Peter Ball and John Watson will remain on the Board and will be management’s director nominees for the Company’s AGM.

"I want to thank both Ken Booth and Paul Zyla for their efforts and dedication as members of NV Gold’s board, and wish them all the best in their future business ventures," commented John Watson, Chairman and CEO of NV Gold. “Ken has been on the Board since the Company’s acquisition of certain Nevada assets in late 2016 from Redstar Gold Corp. Paul has been a supportive director since 2011, and I am pleased Paul can remain as an advisor as we push into 2019. NV Gold controls a solid portfolio of projects in Nevada, and along with new management appointments of Peter Ball as President and COO and Marcus Johnston as Exploration Manager, we look forward to an exciting year for the Company. At this time we would also like to thank our supportive shareholders for the strong support of NV Gold’s team during 2018 and going forward.”

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries utilizing the prospector generator model. Leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, NV Gold’s geological team intends to use its geological database, which contains a vast treasury of field knowledge spanning decades of research and exploration, combined with a portfolio of mineral properties in Nevada, to create opportunities for lease or joint venture. NV Gold plans to aggressively acquire additional land positions for the growth of its business.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John E. Watson
Chairman and CEO

For further information, visit the Company’s website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Peter A. Ball,
President & COO
Phone: 1-888-363-9883
Email: peter@nvgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


