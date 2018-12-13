Northern Vertex Completes US$28 Million Refinancing

Balance Sheet Fortified, Senior Debt Repaid

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2018 - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") is pleased to announce that it has today completed the US$28,000,000 refinancing announced in the Company's press release dated December 6, 2018. The refinancing consists of a US$20,000,000 upfront payment (the "Upfront Payment") from Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix") to the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Golden Vertex Mining Corp. ("Golden Vertex"), which holds the Moss Mine, pursuant to a silver streaming agreement with Maverix and a concurrent, fully-funded private placement for gross proceeds of US$8,000,000 private placement (the "Private Placement").

A portion of the proceeds of the Upfront Payment and the Private Placement were used to fully repay the Company's senior secured credit facility with Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP and to repay US$2,000,000 of certain indebtedness owed to Greenstone Resources II L.P. Northern Vertex intends to use the balance of the proceeds to fund the continued ramp up of mining operations at the Moss Mine and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

An aggregate of 44,596,666 units (each, a "Unit") were issued in connection with the Private Placement. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 until December 12, 2020. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period expiring on April 13, 2019. The Private Placement is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

