Maverix Metals Closes the Purchase of a Silver Stream on Northern Vertex's Moss Mine

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2018 - Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix") (TSX-V: MMX) reports that the previously announced acquisition of a silver stream on the operating Moss mine from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX-V: NEE) has been completed.

Full details of the transaction can be found in Maverix's news release dated December 6, 2018.

About Maverix

Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. Maverix's mission is to provide its shareholders with significant low risk leverage to the gold price and to increase underlying per share value by expanding its portfolio with acquisitions of high-quality royalties and streams that offer robust returns.

SOURCE Maverix Metals Inc.