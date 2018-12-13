Squire Reports AGM Results; Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2018 - Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) (“Squire” or the “Company”) announces that at the Company’s annual general meeting held on December 12, 2018 Stefan Matthews, Taras Kulyk and Marco Strub were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. Peter Wielgosz has stepped down as a director for personal reasons. The board would like to thank Peter for his hard work and dedication in helping to advance the development of the Company’s initial ASIC chip and mining rig as the Company prepares to begin fabrication of its initial chip in early 2019.



A total of 69.39% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting and all items of business as set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting dated October 30, 2018 as filed on SEDAR were adopted and approved by the shareholders.

The Company has also granted incentive stock options to purchase 200,000 common shares of Squire to each of Taras Kulyk and Marco Strub. The options are exercisable for a period of two years at a price of $0.28 per share.

About Squire Mining Ltd.

Squire is a Canadian based company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the business of developing data mining infrastructure and system technology to support global blockchain applications in the mining space including application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips and next generation mining rigs to mine Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other associated cryptocurrencies.

For further information contact:

Taras Kulyk, JD, MBA

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: +1 (604) 260-6142

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.