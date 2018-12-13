Largo Resources Announces Repurchase of US$16.2 Million of its 9.25% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2018 /CNW/ - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announces today that it has repurchased and retired US$16.2 million in aggregate principal amount plus premium and accrued and unpaid interest in consideration for the payment of US$17 million in cash. Following this repurchase for cancellation the remaining aggregate principal amount outstanding on the Company's 9.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2021 (the "Notes") is US$118.8 million, representing a decrease of approximately 12%. The Notes were repurchased at 104.25% which is well below the premium the Company would have been required to pay pursuant to the repurchase mechanisms set out in the indenture governing the Notes. The Company worked with Jefferies LLC who arranged for and facilitated the repurchase of the Notes.

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer for Largo, stated: "We are very pleased that when the opportunity arose, Largo's solid balance sheet and liquidity allowed the Company to repurchase and retire a portion of its outstanding Notes in a timely manner. Going forward, Largo will continue to look for strategic investments that yield significant returns on investment while at the same time maximizing the Company's shareholder value."

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&As.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (nor its regulatory service provider) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Largo Resources Ltd.