Boreal Appoints Director Thomas Söderqvist

VANCOUVER, Dec. 13, 2018 - Boreal Metals Corp. ("Boreal" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Söderqvist as an independent, non-executive director effective January 1, 2019. Mr. Söderqvist is a mining professional with over 40 years' of experience in the mining industry and is currently Senior Vice President of the Boliden Group ("Boliden") based in Stockholm. He has held management positions in some of the most important companies in the Swedish mining industry including Boliden and Sandvik Mining and Construction ("Sandvik"). Mr. Söderqvist's extensive knowledge of the Scandinavian mining industry and his vast network will bring a regional advantage to Boreal and support the Company's strategic and exploration objectives.

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Thomas Söderqvist to Boreal. We continue to build a strong board with a combination of skills and expertise that will help achieve the Company's strategic goals," stated Karl Antonius, President and CEO. "Thomas has extensive experience in Scandinavia with a unique network and strong relationships in the mining industry that will assist Boreal as we continue to implement our development strategy."

Mr. Söderqvist started his career in mining at age 18 with the Swedish mining company Boliden where he worked as an underground miner. After studies, he continued with Boliden and worked his way up to the position of underground manager. He joined Sandvik and participated actively in Sandvik's acquisition of Tamrock which formed a new global equipment company in hard rock mining. During the Sandvik years, he spent five years managing the Canadian operations based out of Sudbury, Ontario. He then went on to manage Sandvik's mining and construction business in northern, central and eastern Europe for six years and was promoted to Senior Vice President for Sandvik Mining and Construction. Mr. Södervqist re-joined Boliden in 2012 as the General Manager of the Skelleftea field mines, and after four years was promoted to Senior Vice President of Boliden based in Stockholm. Mr. Söderqvist will from January 1, 2019 hold a position as Senior Advisor to the CEO of Boliden on a part time basis.

About Boreal Metals Corporation

Boreal is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of zinc, copper, silver, gold and cobalt deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques. The Company is led by an experienced management team and technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

On behalf of Boreal Metals Corp.

Karl Antonius, President

