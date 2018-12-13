Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - Notice of Distribution

AMERICAN FORK, Dec. 13, 2018 - American Silver, LLC, parent company to American Biotech Labs, LLC "ABL" has declared a $0.33 per share distribution, providing approximately $500,000 to Clifton Mining Company, its largest single shareholder. Together with the distribution of $0.10 issued earlier this year, Clifton has received distributions totaling approximately $655,000 for 2018. This is the largest total annual amount distributed by American Silver in its history and reflects healthy growth in the demand for the array of its patented silver Nano-particle anti-pathogenic products (see www.silverbiotics.com).

Much of ABL's success in 2018 has come from the addition of new distributors of its products including Walmart stores and others. ABL's wound dressing gel product Armor Gel™, is now being sold in a number of new stores including Rite Aid, Harmons, Bed Bath & Beyond, Wakefern, Walgreens, Supervalu, and Big Y. Management of ABL is hopeful for continued robust growth. Said Keith Moeller, VP, "Our strategic investment in American Silver has helped to provide Clifton with valuable income even when gold/silver prices have been declining. We believe American Silver will become even more significant to Clifton's bottom line in the future."

Please see the Company's website www.cliftonmining.com for additional Company information. Clifton trades on the U.S. OTC: (CFTN).

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

