Copper Lake Samples 45.00 g/t Gold and 17.50 g/t Gold from the Queen Alexandra Gold Mine Property

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2018 - Copper Lake Resources (TSX-V: CPL) is pleased to announce the results of the recent field program on the previously producing Queen Alexandra Gold Property, located 47 km south of Dryden, Ontario.

Figure 1: Queen Alexandra Gold Mine Project Location



Figure 2: Location of Historical Production Shaft at QueenAlexandra Gold Mine Project





Highlights:

Sampling of the veining from the Queen Alexandra shaft returned assays of up to 45.00 g/t Au and 17.50 g/t Au

A second historical production shaft was discovered on the Queen Alexandra Gold Mine property

Sampling of quartz veining from the newly discovered Shaft #2 assayed up to 1.50 g/t Au

Terry MacDonald, CEO of the Company commented: “These are very encouraging results as well as the discovery of a second mine shaft which we believe may be part of a larger mineralized quartz veined structure. Going forward, the Company plans to perform work to confirm the existence of a high-grade deposit in light of the historic mining with reported estimated grades of circa 25.00 g/t Au. “

The 2018 program was designed to confirm the grades of vein material from the historically producing mine and to locate, sample and map extensions to the gold vein system to determine the overall grade and size potential. A total of 19 field samples were collected.

The current program returned assays of up to 45.00 g/t Au and 17.50 g/t Au from quartz vein material collected from the Queen Alexandra Shaft. Sampling in 2014 from the waste dumps at the Queen Alexandra mine shaft returned assays of up to 28.80 g/t Au, 89.30 g/t Au, 140.80 g/t Au and 340.80 g/t Au.

The recent field program located a new shaft 60 m SE of the Queen Alexandra Shaft and sampling of vein material from the shaft returned values of up to 1.50 g/t Au.

Field observations showed that both shafts are located along a predominant NE trending ridge that is approximately 100 m in length, with the Queen Alexandra shaft located near the bottom of the ridge while shaft #2 is located near the top of the ridge 60m to the SE of the main shaft indicating a width of the vein system of at least 60 m wide. The ridge is composed of altered mafic volcanic rock. The predominant gold bearing mineralization is comprised of smoky quartz within moderate carbonate and chlorite alteration.

The next step will be to prospect further along strike to the NE and SW to establish the strike length and width of the well mineralized gold system and determine the overall size and grade potential located at the Queen Alexandra gold property.



QA/QC

Rock samples are collected in plastic bags in the field and are shipped in secure sample bags using unique security coded tags to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Dryden, Ontario, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. Samples were prepared in Dryden and assays were performed in Thunder Bay by Activation Laboratories. All samples are analyzed for gold using fire assay with an AAS finish, and samples returning over 5.0 g/t Au are analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish assay method.

About the Queen Alexandra Property

Located in the Lower Manitou Lake area, 47 km south of Dryden, Ontario, and 400 metres east of Carlton Lake, 130-hectare Queen Alexandra Property occurs within mafic volcanic rocks of the Blanchard Lake Group. Quartz veining in chlorite-carbonate alteration, averaging 0.5 m wide, has been located within a major NNE-SSW shear zone which was historically mined via the Queen Alexandra shaft, which was sunk 25 m in 1904. According to the historical records, this shaft was sunk to the depth of 25 m and reported grade of approximately 25.00 g/t Au. Work by the Ontario Geological Survey in 1989 and Bond Gold in 1990 returned impressive gold assays of up to 2.24 oz/t Au (OGS), but there was no recorded follow-up work done until 2014 when surface sampling was conducted and sampled around the shaft and nearby open cut 60 m to the southeast, which is now known to be a second shaft.

QP

The Queen Alexandra program was overseen and managed in the field by Nikolay Bashaev, P.Geo. The contents of this news release were read and approved by Gary O’Connor, FAusIMM, who is acting as QP for the Company under the rules of NI 43-101.

About Copper Lake Resources Ltd.

Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CPL, Frankfurt: W0I) is advancing the Marshall Lake high-grade VMS copper, zinc, silver and gold property, just north of Geraldton, Ontario, accessible by all-season road. CPL has an option to increase its interest to 87.5% from its current 75% interest.

The Norton Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, PGM property (69.79%), located in the southern Ring of Fire area, is approximately 100 km north of the Marshall Lake Property, and has a NI 43-101 compliant measured and indicated resource of 2.26 million tonnes @ 0.67% Ni, 0.61% Cu, 0.03% Co and 0.46 g/t Pd.

The Company recently entered into a mineral property option agreement to acquire up to 100% of four separate Ontario properties in the Kenora and Patricia mining belt: Queen Alexandra Gold Property, the Mine Lake Gold Property, the Grand Chibougamau Gold Property and the Centrefire-Redhat Gold-Copper Property.

