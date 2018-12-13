Strongbow Extends Amended Share Purchase Agreement and Date for AIM Listing

VANCOUVER, Dec. 13, 2018 - Strongbow Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: SBW) (“Strongbow” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the requirement for the listing on the AIM – London Stock Exchange under the amended Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) with Galena Special Situations Master Fund Limited (“Galena”), and Tin Shield Production Inc (“Tin Shield”) regarding the South Crofty tin project, has been extended from December 31, 2018 to June 20, 2019 (please refer to news release dated March 28, 2018 for details).



The amended terms of the SPA require Strongbow to make the following payments:

US$3.0 million in cash and US$1.5 million in Strongbow common shares payable immediately upon completion of an AIM listing.

A payment of US$6.0 million, payable in cash and / or shares at Strongbow’s election, payable within 5 business days of the Company securing project financing to build a mine at South Crofty.

Richard Williams, Strongbow CEO, stated “We would like to thank Galena and Tin Shield for their support, cooperation, and agreement in this extension. We continue to make very good progress on the project (please see Operations Update dated October 9, 2018) and look forward to completing the AIM listing process in the first half of 2019.”

ABOUT SOUTH CROFTY

South Crofty is an iconic former producing copper and tin mine located in the towns of Camborne and Pool, Cornwall, England. The first documented production history from South Crofty dates back to 1592, and it was the last tin mine to close in Cornwall in 1998.

Strongbow published a NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate on the project on April 19, 2016 (see Technical Report here), and published a NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment on the project on February 16, 2017 (see Technical Report here).

The project received an Underground Permission (mining licence) in 2013, which is valid until 2071, and Planning Permission to construct a new process plant in 2011. In October 2017, Strongbow was successful in securing a Water Discharge Permit allowing for the dewatering of the now flooded mine workings. In January 2018, the Company completed the sale of a 1.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty to its largest shareholder, Osisko Gold Royalties, for C$7,170,000. Strongbow is now focused on completing the listing on the AIM Exchange and completion of the water treatment plant so the mine can be dewatered. Strongbow plans to bring the project to a production decision and complete a feasibility study in parallel with the mine dewatering process.

