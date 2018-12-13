Orefinders Updates on Power Ore's Acquisition of the Opemiska Copper Mine Complex

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2018 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) is pleased to advise that, as a significant shareholder in Power Ore Inc. ("Power Ore"), we are keeping our shareholders aware of their recent, transformational acquisition of the Opemiska Copper Mine Complex ("Opemiska"). Today Power Ore announced that they have entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Opemiska from a privately owned arms length company. Opemiska consists of two past producing underground copper mines in Springer and Perry and neighbours the town of Chapais, Québec. Falconbridge operated Opemiska from 1953 to 1991 where it produced a total of 23 million tonnes at 2.4% copper, 0.3 gpt gold.

Full Details on the Opemiska Copper Mine Complex is available in Power Ore's Project Presentation

"Orefinders believes that the Opemiska Copper Mine Complex is one of the best copper development opportunities in Québec and specifically within the world renowned Chibougamau region. Being a copper project, this acquisition falls in line with Power Ore's electrification metals focus and has the potential to be fast tracked, given its location in a favourable jurisdiction, access to infrastructure and a host of other advantages it offers, as detailed in their December 12, 2018 news release. Orefinders owns over 5 million shares in Power Ore and is happy to have such a significant equity exposure to the company. We expect Power Ore's value to grow substantially as a result of this transformative acquisition", said Stephen Stewart, Orefinders' CEO.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo, Director and Vice President Exploration for Orefinders Resources Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." The statistics on past production at Opemiska were taken from the literature and are thought to be reasonable estimates of the previous production on the property.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused exclusively within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

