Pacific Ridge Confirms Porphyry Copper Target at Spius Project; Drilling Planned for 2019

Vancouver, December 13, 2018 - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") reports on the results of an Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey and soil geochemical survey on its road accessible Spius copper porphyry prospect located 40 km southwest of Merritt, British Columbia.

The soil survey confirmed earlier sampling results and defined a central copper soil anomaly, 900 m by 750 m and open to the south, ranging from 100 ppm to plus 4,000 ppm Cu. The IP survey confirmed and expanded an earlier survey from the 1960's, providing greater detail and depth penetration and defining a horseshoe-shaped, high chargeability anomaly that envelopes the copper soil anomaly. The chargeability anomaly is believed to represent the pyritic halo of a porphyry copper system, surrounding a copper mineralized shell or core zone.

Permits are in place for a core drilling program which is planned for the 2019 field season.

The Spius property was explored for its porphyry potential in the 1960's and early 1970's. Exploration focused on a gossan area where work included an IP survey, trenching and 27 percussion and core drill holes. The drilling was shallow, with none of the drill holes exceeding 100 m. Drill logs and assay results have been lost. However, a 1969 assessment report noted that hole 2, of a 5-hole drill program, ended in 8 feet (191 to 199 ft.) of 0.4% Cu. This hole is located on the inner edge of the interpreted pyrite halo and on the edge of the copper soil anomaly. Two recently collected float samples of porphyry style mineralization with disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite assayed 2.53% Cu and 1.43% Cu. The Company believes that the original gossan area and IP anomaly are the pyritic halo to a potential core copper zone, as reflected by the soil copper anomaly and mineralized float.

Pacific Ridge has assembled a portfolio of highly-prospective gold and base metal projects located in the Yukon and British Columbia, where its board and management team have a track record of success. Its holdings include the Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap gold exploration projects in the Klondike-White Gold District, RC Gold in the Tintina Gold Belt, Fyre Lake in the Finlayson District and Spius Cu-Mo-Au porphyry and TL Zinc in southern British Columbia.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Gerald G. Carlson, Ph.D., P.Eng., President and CEO of Pacific Ridge and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy.

