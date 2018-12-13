Golden Share Announces Results of 2018 Shareholders Meeting Relating to Energy Storage Business Spinout

Toronto, December 13, 2018 - Golden Share Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results from its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting (the "AGM") held on December 12, 2018 in Markham, Ontario.

A total of 19.42 million common shares, representing approximately 50.44% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted in connection with the AGM. Golden Share shareholders voted strongly in favour of each item of business put before the AGM, with over 99.81% of the votes being cast in favour of each of the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors, the approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan, the reduction of the stated capital on the Company's common shares, the approval of the Company's energy storage business spinout (the "Spinout"), the grant of a 1% royalty to Keystone Associates Inc. and the election of each of Zhen Huang, Wes Roberts, David Graham and Nick Zeng as directors for the ensuing year.

In accordance with the interim order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice issued on October 22, 2018, the Spinout receive the required shareholder approvals, being 66 2/3% of the votes cast by the Golden Share shareholders who voted in person or by proxy at the AGM and a simple majority of the votes cast by "minority" Golden Share shareholders (excluding votes cast by any "non-arm's length party" to Golden Share).

Golden Share will make application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for a final order approving the spinout on December 14, 2018 and expects to complete the Spinout on or about January 7, 2019.

For more information on the Spinout, please see Golden Share's press release of October 15, 2018.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corp. is a junior natural resource company focusing on mineral exploration in the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

