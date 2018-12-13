Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
GPM Metals Inc. Announces Grant of Options and Resignation of Director

14:45 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2018 - GPM Metals Inc. ("GPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:GPM) announces that it has granted effective December 12, 2018, an aggregate of 1,700,000 options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company with such options being exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share until December 12, 2021.

The options vest as to 25% immediately and 25% after 6, 12 and 18 months respectively from the date of grant.

The Company also announces that Mr. Alan Ferry has resigned as a director of GPM and wishes to thank Alan for his services to the Company over the past decade.

For further information contact:
GPM Metals Inc.
Peter Mullens, CEO
Suite 1101– 141 Adelaide Street West,
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5
Telephone : (416) 628-5904
Telefax : (416) 628-6835
Email: info@gpmmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.


