One World Lithium Progress Report

VANCOUVER, December 13, 2018 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE-OWLI) ("OWL") (the "Company") is in the process of reaching an agreement on a provisional bid to complete a 12 hole - 4,200 meter (13,800 foot) drilling program with an international drilling company that has regional operations in Hermosillo, Mexico.

The provisional bid is subject to a site visit on December 18, 2019 and the issuance of a drilling permit. The program is expected to start between mid-January and February 2018.

A truck mounted reverse circulation drill rig capable of drilling vertical holes to a 500 meter or 1,600 foot depth will be used for drilling and testing potential pay zones.

As previously reported on November 08, 2018 three highly conductive geophysical zones may be intersected by 10 holes and the geochemical anomaly may be intersected by two holes.

On completing the drilling and testing program, the Company will earn a further 20% working interest, for a total working interest of 80%.

One World Lithium Inc. ("OWL") an exploration Company is focused on exploring and developing lithium projects of merit. It currently has an option to earn and acquire up to a 90% working interest in the 75,400 hectares (or 754 square kilometers which is 290 square miles) Salar Del Diablo Property located in Baja California Notre, Mexico.

John E. Hiner, SME Registered Member and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this release.

