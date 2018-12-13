Napier Ventures Announces Rob Cohoe as President & Director

Vancouver, December 13, 2018 - - Napier Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:NAP) ("Napier" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Rob Cohoe to the position of President.

Mr. Cohoe brings many years of successful mine development and sales management to Napier Ventures. Most recently he was Director, Sales Operations for ColdBlock Technologies Inc., a Canadian start up in the analytical chemistry arena where he established international distribution networks and created significant shareholder value. Prior to this, he headed up the development and operations of four major coal mines in Tajikistan while Sr. VP and COO for a major Hong Kong based company. He has spearheaded and run major mining projects in Mongolia and USA. He developed the largest iron ore mine in Mongolia including high capacity mill, 184 Km Haul road and international border transfer facilities. He spearheaded the development of gold and fluorspar mines in Mongolia as well as a titanium project and 90 MW energy project in Wyoming, USA.

Don Scoretz, CEO, states, "We welcome Mr. Cohoe's caliber and expertise to Napier as he will play a key role in the planning and execution with the executive team in order to deliver on the Company's strategic objectives for its shareholders."

About Napier Ventures

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: NAP), Napier Ventures Inc. is a Vancouver based, junior mineral exploration Company managed by a team of professionals with extensive experience in mining exploration, finance and law. Management is dedicated to advancing the Company and increasing shareholder value by engaging in the search for value-adding mineral deposits through exploration and/or acquisition, as well as other resource opportunities as they may arise.

On behalf of the board of

Napier Ventures Inc.

Per: "Donald Scoretz"

Donald Scoretz

Chief Executive Officer

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the completion of the Private Placement, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement and contemplated approvals of the TSXV. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To reach Napier Ventures Inc. please contact:

Earl Hope | (604) 639-0009 | earl@napierventuresinc.com

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.