Durango Welcomes Melanie Mackay, P. Geo to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, December 13, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (OTCQB-ATOXF) (Frankfurt - 86A1), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Melanie Mackay, P.Geo to its board of directors.

Mrs. Mackay is a Canadian-born professional geoscientist, with First Nations heritage, specializing in all aspects of coal and metal projects, in both junior and senior mining companies. Mrs. Mackay's expertise is in evaluation, modelling, feasibility and forecasting mine specific projects. She obtained her BSF Forest Resources Management degree in 1998 from the University of British Columbia ("UBC"), followed by an Honours B.Sc. Geological Sciences degree from UBC. Her affiliations include the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of B.C., ISO-Canadian Advisory Committee member and the Canadian Carbonization Research Association.

Mrs. Mackay is President of the Western Canadian Coal Society which is a non-profit organization directed by volunteers from mining, exploration and research organizations providing a technical networking group for professionals. She was appointed by the Minister of Transportation, with approval from the Governor in Council as a member of the board of directors for Ridley Terminals Inc. ("RTI"). RTI is a world class bulk handling terminal in Prince Rupert, British Columbia supplying metallurgical and thermal coal and petroleum coke to the Asian markets from B.C. and Alberta.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "We are excited to have Melanie Mackay join our board as we continue to enhance our team with highly technical individuals who can assist in the advancement of our projects. Melanie brings geological expertise with both provincial and federal government experience which will be useful for advancing our Mayner's Fortune project in northern B.C. Durango remains poised for discovery with key asset locations in both B.C. and Quebec, Canada."

Mrs. MacKay has been granted an option to acquire 200,000 shares of Durango, at an exercise price of $0.07 per share, with an expiry date that is three years from the grant date.

About Mayner's Fortune

The Mayner's Fortune Limestone project is located 7.5km south of the Terrace, B.C. and has year-round road and CN rail access. The project is the one of the closest known road access limestone deposits to the recently announced $40 billion LNG project in Kitimat, B.C.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties totaling over 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations and the impact on the Company of these events. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. For a detailed list of risks and uncertainties relating to Durango, please refer to its prospectus filed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.