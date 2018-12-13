Integra Announces the Appointment of Anna Ladd-Kruger to Its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Dec. 13, 2018 - Integra Resources Corp. (TSXV:ITR ; OTCQX:IRRZF) (the “Company” or “Integra”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Anna Ladd-Kruger to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). Ms. Ladd-Kruger, an accomplished mining professional with over 20 years experience, was appointed to the Board as a non-executive independent Director effective December 12, 2018.



“The Board is thrilled that Anna is joining the Integra team. With more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry, Anna’s strong financial background and experience transitioning Trevali Mining from a junior exploration mining company to a mid-tier producer will be invaluable to Integra as it advances the DeLamar Project in Idaho. Anna’s exposure to major mining operations in North America is particularly prudent for the Company as it prepares to initiate a maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment on the DeLamar Project in the first half of 2019,” noted Stephen de Jong, Integra’s Chairman of the Board. “The team at Integra looks forward to the next chapter in DeLamar’s rich history, and we are excited to have Anna join us as we look ahead to a year that will bring aggressive exploration and advanced studies at the DeLamar Project.”

Ms. Ladd-Kruger was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of Trevali Mining Corp. (“Trevali”), a zinc-focused, base metals mining company with four commercially producing operations in Africa, Canada and Peru. Anna was recruited as part of the executive management team to grow the company from junior exploration to a mid-tier base metals producer, that reached over $1 billion market capitalization on the TSX. She has raised over $1 billion dollars in debt and equity throughout her career in the mining sector. Anna has also served as the Chief Financial Officer on a number of Canadian publicly listed junior mining companies and began her career as a Senior Financial Analyst in Thompson, Manitoba for Vale S.A. before joining Cache Coal Corporation as Mine Controller and then Kinross Gold Corp. as their North American Group Controller. Ms. Ladd-Kruger is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, CMA), and holds Masters in Economics (M.A.) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Comm. Honours) degrees from Queen’s University and the University of British Columbia.

Ms. Anna Ladd-Kruger has been granted incentive stock options in conjunction with her appointment to the Board of Directors, exercisable to purchase in aggregate up to 250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until December 13, 2023 at an exercise price of $0.80 per share. The options were granted in accordance with Integra’s Stock Option Plan and are subject to vesting provisions.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The primary focus of the Company is advancement of it’s DeLamar Project, consisting of the neighbouring DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in the heart of the historic Owyhee County mining district in south western Idaho. The first exploration program in over 25 years is currently underway on the DeLamar Project with more than 20,000 meters completed in 2018. The management team comprises the former executive team from Integra Gold Corp.

