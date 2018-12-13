Detour Gold Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2018 - Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") announces the appointment of James Gowans as the Chairman of Detour Gold's board of directors (the "Board") and the voting results on the matters submitted to shareholders at the Company's Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 13, 2018. A total of 133,097,853 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 75.91% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

Shareholders have voted to keep the size of the Company's Board at nine and for a reconstituted Board including: Alan Edwards, Andre Falzon, Steven Feldman, James Gowans, Judy Kirk, Christopher Robison, Ronald Simkus, Dawn Whittaker and William Williams.

Lisa Colnett, Edward Dowling, Michael Kenyon, Alex Morrison and Jonathan Rubenstein were removed as directors. Michael Kenyon has resigned as Interim CEO of the Company.

Commenting on the results, James Gowans, Chairman, issued the following statement: "With the distraction of the proxy contest now behind us, I welcome our new directors and look forward to working with them to recruit a new CEO and build value for all shareholders. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing Board members for their service and dedication to Detour Gold and wish them success in their future endeavours."

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

