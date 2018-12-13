Alamos Gold Provides Clarification on Development Activities at Kirazl?

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2018 - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today is providing clarification in response to local media reports in Turkey with respect to development activities at its Kirazlı project, located in the Çanakkale Province of Turkey.



The Turkish press reported Alamos has slowed development activities on its Kirazlı project which has included reducing its workforce by six employees and certain contractors. This slowdown in part reflects the completion of the road construction, a seasonal slowdown reflecting the onset of winter, and delays in receipt of an Operating License required prior to commencing earthworks on the ground related to the future open pit.

As previously reported, Alamos has received approval for the three major permits required for the start of construction of the Kirazlı project. These include the Environmental Impact Study and the Forestry Permits, which were granted by the Federal government, and the GSM (Business Opening and Operation) permit which was granted by the Çanakkale Governorship in July 2018.

The Company has invested approximately $18 million thus far in 2018 focused on power line construction, road construction, and construction of a water reservoir. Road construction is now complete and the water reservoir and power line are 50% and 85% complete, respectively.

There are several additional permits required prior to the start of gold production at Kirazlı, including the above noted Operating License, which is not required for the start of construction. However, the Operating License is required prior to commencing mining activities on the open pit area of the project only. As the project design for Kirazlı utilizes overburden material from the open pit for cut and fill purposes, this has delayed the start of some construction activities.

The Operating License was expected to have been granted in the ordinary course following the receipt of the GSM permit in July of this year. This process had been confirmed in writing by the Turkish Department of Energy and Natural Resources, the government body responsible for issuing the Operating License.

The Company has slowed down development activities and spending until the Operating Licence is granted. In discussions with the Department of Energy and Natural Resources over the delay, the Company has been assured that the Operating License review is following the normal bureaucratic process. Pending receipt of the Operating License, the Company expects to ramp up major construction and earthworks activities in the spring of 2019, putting initial production from Kirazlı on track for the second half of 2020, consistent with previous guidance.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from four operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

