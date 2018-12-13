Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: Change to Board

Sydney, Australia - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB)(OTCMKTS:CBBHF)(the Company or Cobalt Blue) advises that Non-Executive Director Matthew Hill has resigned from Cobalt Blue effective today.Matt has been a Director of the Company since 30 June 2017. Cobalt Blue thanks him for his contribution to the Company during his time on the Board. Cobalt Blue is in discussions with a suitably-qualified, independent, Non-Executive Director to fill the vacant position and an appointment is expected to be made shortly.





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) is an exploration and project development company focussed on green energy technology and strategic development to upgrade its mineral resource at the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales from Inferred to Indicated status. This strategic metal is in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.



COB is in a Joint Venture (70% interest) with Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd. (ASX:BPL) (30% interest) to develop the Thackaringa Cobalt Project.



Potential to extend the Mineral Resource at Pyrite Hill, Big Hill, Railway and the other prospects is high. Numerous other prospects within COB’s tenement package are at an early stage and under-explored.





