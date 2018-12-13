Cornerstone Closes Debt Settlement

OTTAWA, Dec. 13, 2018 - Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) announced today that it has closed its debt settlement transaction announced on December 11, 2018. Pursuant to the debt settlement transaction, Cornerstone has issued 1,129,032 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of C$0.31 in settlement of C$350,000 of debt.



The shares issued pursuant to the transaction have a hold period expiring on April 14, 2019.

About Cornerstone:

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including in the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in north west Ecuador.

Further information is available on Cornerstone’s website: www.cornerstoneresources.com and on Twitter. For investor, corporate or media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Mario Drolet (Montreal); Email: Mario@mi3.ca;

Tel. (514) 346-3813

Corporate Matters: Sabino Di Paola, CFO (Ottawa); Email: sdipaola@cornerstoneresources.ca;

Tel. (343) 689-0714

On Behalf of the Board,

Brooke Macdonald

President and CEO

