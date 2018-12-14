Mithril Resources Limited: JMEI Entitlement Statements for the 2017/2018 Financial Year

Adelaide, Australia - Mithril Resources Ltd. ("Mithril" or the "Company") (ASX:MTH) advises that following the lodgment of the Company's income tax return for the Financial Year ending 30 June 2018, it will be issuing a total of $226,664 worth of tax credits under the Federal Government's Junior Mineral Exploration Incentive ("JMEI") scheme to those shareholders and investors who participated in the Company's Share Placement and Share Purchase Plan during the period 18 May 2018 to 29 June 2018 ("Eligible Shareholders").A Statement detailing Eligible Shareholders' precise JMEI entitlement amount will be dispatched to Eligible Shareholders by 11 January 2019.The JMEI tax credits can be applied to Eligible Shareholders' Tax Return for the Financial Year ending 30 June 2018 and the Company estimates that Eligible Shareholders will receive an approximate 0.29 cent ($0.0029) JMEI tax credit for every new share received in the Share Placement and Share Purchase Plan (see Note Specific).Receiving a JMEI credit could have tax consequences and Eligible Shareholders are advised to obtain independent tax advice specific to their personal circumstances.To view Entitlements, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3Z6J6VAF





About Mithril Resources Limited:



Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.



The Company and its exploration partners are actively exploring throughout the Kalgoorlie, West Kimberley and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, copper, zinc, and vanadium deposits.



In the Kalgoorlie District, Mithril is exploring for nickel on the Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia Projects which lie along strike from, or adjacent to previously mined high-grade nickel at the Silver Swan and Scotia Nickel Deposits.



In the West Kimberley, Mithril is exploring for zinc on the Billy Hills Project which lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit.



In the Murchison, Mithril is exploring for copper, nickel and zinc mineralisation on the Nanadie Well Project and for copper, silver, zinc and lead on the Bangemall Base Metal Project. Mithril's exploration partner – Monax Mining Ltd. is also exploring for vanadium on the Limestone Well tenements.





Source:



Mithril Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Mithril Resources Ltd. David Hutton Managing Director E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au T: +61-8-8132-8800 F: +61-8-8132-8899 www.mithrilresources.com.au