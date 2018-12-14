Meridian Mining annouces corporate update

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2018 - Meridian Mining SE (TSXV: MNO) ("Meridian" or the "Company") today announces the resignation of Mr Andre Wessels as a Director of the Company. Mr Wessels helped guide the Company through a complicated and difficult restructuring period and will leave the Company to pursue other business commitments.

Mr John Sabine, Chairman, states, ""We are very grateful for Andre's positive contributions for the past six months and wish him success in meeting the challenges of his new opportunity in South America."

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining SE

John Sabine

Chairman

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining SE is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and mining activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on exploring and developing the Espigão manganese and gold projects, the Bom Futuro tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondônia. Meridian is currently producing high grade manganese at its project located at Espigão do Oeste.

Further information can be found at www.meridianmining.co

