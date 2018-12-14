Alamos Gold Reports Accident at its Mulatos Mine

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2018 - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) regrets to announce a serious accident occurred today at its Mulatos Mine in Mexico. The accident involved an unexpected pit slope movement in the El Salto area of the open pit where pre-stripping activities were being conducted.
At the time of this release, two of our employees are missing and presumed dead. Efforts are underway to reach the area where they were last seen with a search and recovery team. The Company is investigating the accident and has notified the relevant authorities. The families of the missing have been notified and all means of support are being provided.
“We are profoundly saddened by this accident. The safety of our employees is our highest priority and the loss of these two individuals is a shock to us all. We extend our deepest sympathy to their families and loved ones,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.
About Alamos
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from four operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Scott K. Parsons Vice President, Investor Relations (416) 368-9932 x 5439
The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!