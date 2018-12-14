Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Mithril Resources Limited: Billy Hills Heritage Agreement Executed

04:32 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Adelaide, Australia - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is pleased to advise that it has executed a Heritage Protection and Mineral Exploration Agreement with the Gooniyandi Aboriginal Corporation (GAC) for the 100% - owned Billy Hills Zinc Project (located 25kms southeast of Fitzroy Crossing in the West Kimberley region of Western Australia - Figure 1).

The agreement will allow Mithril to undertake exploration activities at Billy Hills under a series of heritage protection protocols that have been developed in consultation with the GAC.

Commenting on the announcement, Mithril's Managing Director Mr David Hutton said that he was very pleased to reach an agreement with the Gooniyandi and the Company is looking to forward to testing a series of exciting zinc targets with a program of geophysics and drilling early next year once the Wet Season has concluded.

"We have developed a good working relationship with the GAC and I look forward to working together to advance the project".

The GAC are the Native Title Prescribed Body Corporate for the Gooniyandi Traditional Owners who are the Registered Native Title Claimants for the project area.

To view tables and figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TB0LT57D



About Mithril Resources Limited:

Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.

The Company and its exploration partners are actively exploring throughout the Kalgoorlie, West Kimberley and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, copper, zinc, and vanadium deposits.

In the Kalgoorlie District, Mithril is exploring for nickel on the Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia Projects which lie along strike from, or adjacent to previously mined high-grade nickel at the Silver Swan and Scotia Nickel Deposits.

In the West Kimberley, Mithril is exploring for zinc on the Billy Hills Project which lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit.

In the Murchison, Mithril is exploring for copper, nickel and zinc mineralisation on the Nanadie Well Project and for copper, silver, zinc and lead on the Bangemall Base Metal Project. Mithril's exploration partner – Monax Mining Ltd. is also exploring for vanadium on the Limestone Well tenements.



Source:

Mithril Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Mithril Resources Ltd. David Hutton Managing Director E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au T: +61-8-8132-8800 F: +61-8-8132-8899 www.mithrilresources.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Mithril Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.mithrilresources.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap