Mithril Resources Limited: Billy Hills Heritage Agreement Executed

Adelaide, Australia - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is pleased to advise that it has executed a Heritage Protection and Mineral Exploration Agreement with the Gooniyandi Aboriginal Corporation (GAC) for the 100% - owned Billy Hills Zinc Project (located 25kms southeast of Fitzroy Crossing in the West Kimberley region of Western Australia - Figure 1).The agreement will allow Mithril to undertake exploration activities at Billy Hills under a series of heritage protection protocols that have been developed in consultation with the GAC.Commenting on the announcement, Mithril's Managing Director Mr David Hutton said that he was very pleased to reach an agreement with the Gooniyandi and the Company is looking to forward to testing a series of exciting zinc targets with a program of geophysics and drilling early next year once the Wet Season has concluded."We have developed a good working relationship with the GAC and I look forward to working together to advance the project".The GAC are the Native Title Prescribed Body Corporate for the Gooniyandi Traditional Owners who are the Registered Native Title Claimants for the project area.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TB0LT57D





Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.



The Company and its exploration partners are actively exploring throughout the Kalgoorlie, West Kimberley and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, copper, zinc, and vanadium deposits.



In the Kalgoorlie District, Mithril is exploring for nickel on the Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia Projects which lie along strike from, or adjacent to previously mined high-grade nickel at the Silver Swan and Scotia Nickel Deposits.



In the West Kimberley, Mithril is exploring for zinc on the Billy Hills Project which lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit.



In the Murchison, Mithril is exploring for copper, nickel and zinc mineralisation on the Nanadie Well Project and for copper, silver, zinc and lead on the Bangemall Base Metal Project. Mithril's exploration partner – Monax Mining Ltd. is also exploring for vanadium on the Limestone Well tenements.





