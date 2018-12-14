Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Ivanhoe Mines to Issue a Detailed Update on the Progress Being Made at the Platreef Platinum, Palladium, Nickel, Copper and Gold Mine Development Project in South Africa

13:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Mokopane, December 14, 2018 - Ivanhoe Mines' (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) Co-Chairmen Robert Friedland and Yufeng “Miles” Sun, and Ivanplats' Managing Director Dr. Patricia Makhesha announced today that excellent mine development progress is being made at the Platreef platinum, palladium, nickel, copper and gold project in South Africa, and the company plans to issue a comprehensive update next week.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of new mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Information contacts

Investors
Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834

Media
North America: Bob Williamson +1.604.512.4856
South Africa: Jeremy Michaels +27.82.772.1122


