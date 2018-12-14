Berkwood drills 90m of graphite during ongoing Phase 4 drilling and provides an overview of Mise-A-La-Masse geophysical results at the Lac Gueret South Graphite Project

VANCOUVER, December 14th, 2018 - wp] (TSX-V: BKR, FSE: BK2, WKN: A110N3) ("Berkwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at its Phase 4 definition drilling program on Zone 1 at the Company's 100% owned Lac Gueret South Project is continuing. The Program is designed to extend eastward, and to infill drill portions of, the current mineralization model: to date Berkwood has drilled nine (9) new holes for 1,080m of newly acquired core on Phase 4, to bring the total drilling at Zone 1 to 5,086m over 36 drill holes. In hole BK1-35-18, drilling intersected 102.45 m (not a true width) of continuous graphite ("Cgr") mineralization. The Company is also engaged in the collection of selected surface channel samples above the drill hole trace to assist with enhancing the geological model.

The Phase 4 program is benefitting from the Mise-A-La-Masse ("MALM") geophysical program undertaken during the recent fall season. The MALM program charged known graphite intercepts located in hole BK1-27-18 at grounding points located within two Cgr intercepts respectively located at 130m and 170m downhole. A surface survey grid consisting of 9 N/S lines arranged 100m apart, with lengths ranging between 525m and 750m was established over the western portion of the historic airborne and ground-delineated EM conductive resistivity anomaly (refer figures at https://berkwoodresources.com/projects/lac-gueret-extensions-graphite-project-quebec-canada/). Reference stations along the lines were located every 25m along each line. The surveys from both Cgr horizons confirmed a surface expression of conductivity of some 250 to 500 m wide N/S that extends over 800 in an ENE direction, and is likely unconstrained to the ENE. The result indicates that these two graphite-rich beds are electrically interconnected, the current diffusing from one to the other when grounded. This current diffusion could result from background Cgr or connective structures between these mineralized horizons. It is also possible that the current spread through faults to highlight another graphitic bed located at a shallower depth. In each case, a north trend (zone) and south trend (zone) is identified within the broader conductive feature, as is delineated in the Figure below.

"We're pleased to share the MALM results with the public," states Tom Yingling, President and CEO. "The Phase 4 campaign integrates our deposit model generated through drilling Phases 1 to 3 with the MALM data to drill with the purpose of assembling sufficient information for the preparation of a preliminary resource statement."

The Phase 4 drill program is supported by QC-based drilling and project management companies, and project and camp support personnel from the Project area. The drill program is being updated with near-real time interactive updates to the geology, structure, and mineralization model by frequent data transmission to Tony Gilman of Terrane Geosciences (structural modeling) and Michael Waldegger of MFW Geosciences (resource estimate), to ensure that the Phase 4 work informs real time model evolution and maximises the effectiveness of drill targeting.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure. Surficial MALM Interpretation @ 130m down-hole BKI-27-18 (upper Cgr intercept)

Lac Gueret South, Zone 1

Lac Gueret South is located in Cote Nord, eastern Quebec, a three-hour drive north from Baie-Comeau in an area with very good infrastructure. The Project lies directly south of Mason Graphite's (TSX-LLG) advanced Lac Gueret Project. Mason is developing one of the largest medium- to high-grade graphite deposits in the world.

The project comprises 288 Claims which cover a total area of 15,552 hectares. Prior to commencement of the current Phase 4 campaign, the Company has drilled 27 holes on Zone 1 that totals 4,006m. The Company is pleased to announce it has intersected visual Graphite in every hole drilled to date. Success in these drill programs confirms that a significant component of the distinct electromagnetic conductors that occur over a two kilometer strike length and 50 meters to 600 meters in width as defined by airborne EM geophysics (see the Berkwood news release dated February 10, 2015) that includes graphite mineralization.

To view virtual reality video from earlier drill programs and to view the geological model as visualised following the completion of the Phase 3 drill program, please follow the link at the bottom of our home page http://www.berkwoodresources.com and to view current pictures of the fourth drill program please visit: https://berkwoodresources.com/projects/lac-gueret-extensions-graphite-project-quebec-canada/ .

Edward Lyons PGeo (BC, QC, NL) is a Qualified Person under the definition of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, and he has approved the technical information in this news release. Ed has worked extensively on the Lac Gueret Property, now owned by Mason, and neighbouring graphite properties since 2000.

About the Company: Berkwood is engaged in exploration for the commodities that enable the modern revolution in essential technologies. These technologies are dependent upon the ethical mining and supply of naturally occurring elements and minerals that enhance the performance of energy storage systems and permit the development and miniaturization of new electronics and structural components for the new suite of innovative tools. The Company is led by a team with collectively over 100 years experience and whose members have been involved with the discovery of several producing mines. The Company is particularly pleased to have partnered with QC-focussed entities for the financial support of the Lac Gueret South Project.

