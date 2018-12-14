DNI Update - Environmental Licenses, Resource Study and Financing

TORONTO, December 14, 2018 - DNI Metals Inc. (CSE: DNI; OTC PINK: DMNKF) ("DNI" or the "Company"),

Environmental Licenses

DNI and the Office National pour l'Environnement Madagascar, (''ONE''), completed two days of technical reviews at Vohitsara and Marofody properties on December 6 and 7.

As per DNI's press releases on November 8 and 20, 2018 the ONE must complete two site visits, a Technical review, and a Public consultation.

The ONE group comprised of a panel of four people, from the following government offices;

ONE coordinator Ministry of Mines Ministry of Environment Bureau des Directions Régionales de la Population (DRPPSPF)

As part of the technical review, the ONE will send an official letter to DNI, asking for clarity on certain items. DNI will respond quickly and complete this process before year end or early in 2019.

The Public consultation will be a two-day process, and will include three local community meetings comprised of one district meeting, one Vohitsara community meeting, and one Marofody community meeting. These meetings will be scheduled for mid-January.

As part of the technical review, DNI and the ONE met with the Mayor of the district, and the presidents of Vohitsara and Marofody.

DNI has entered into property purchase negotiations with selected Vohitsara land stakeholders required for mine development. Ninety-Nine percent of the people in the area want to see DNI develop a mine.

Resource Estimate

DNI has engaged Micon to complete its maiden resource estimate for the Vohitsara Graphite property. A site visit is being scheduled for early January, with a resource estimate completed around the end of January to mid-February.

Financing

A non‑brokered private placement financing to secure up to $1,000,000 of financing for its projects and operations by placement of up 1,000 convertible debentures (''Convertible Debentures'') with a face value of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture pursuant to a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement")

Each Convertible Debenture shall have the following terms:

Face value $1,000 Coupon 12% Term 365 days Conversion price $.08 (each $1,000 face value debentures converts to 12,500 units (''Units'')) Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a ''Common Share'') and a ½ warrant to purchase a common share of the Company (each full warrant, a ''Warrant'') If the debenture holder converts prior to maturity, the coupon payment will be forfeited. Upon Maturity, debenture holders have the following options: Convert face value and coupon into Units; or Receive the face value and coupon payment in cash

Warrant Terms

Each Warrant entitles the bearer to purchase one common share of the Company ( a ''Warrant Common Share'') at an exercise price of C$.20 per share until July 27, 2022. If the closing market price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than, $0.30 per common share for a period of 30 consecutive trading days, or upon the public announcement of a decision by the Company's board of directors to build a commercial processing plant capable of producing at least 10,000 metric tonnes per year of graphite, then the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by delivering a notice (the "Acceleration Notice") to the Warrant holder notifying such Warrant holder that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) calendar days from the date of the Acceleration Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the thirtieth (30th) calendar day after the date of Acceleration Notice.

Annual Meeting

DNI has set its annual and special meeting date for December 20, 2018.

The Record date was November 19, 2018.

Resolutions will include:

Election of Directors Appointment of Auditors Changing Financial Year End to December 31, to match the Malagasy and Mauritian subsidiary companies. Continuing DNI as a Canadian company under the Canada Business Corporations Act, from its current domicile as a Quebec company.

Debt Settlement

DNI has issued 1,400,000 shares to settle debts of $70,000

