Japan Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, December 14, 2018 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") announced that the board of directors of the Company has approved the re-pricing of 4,549,950 existing stock options to $0.16 per share and the granting of 1,525,050 new incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.16 per share (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.16 per share for a period of ten years from the date of grant.

The re-pricing of 3,899,950 stock options to insiders will require TSX Venture Exchange approval and disinterested shareholder approval at the Company's next shareholder meeting.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold and copper-gold exploration in Japan. The Company has applied for 216 prospecting rights licenses in Japan for a combined area of 71,529 hectares over seventeen separate projects. Sixty-eight of these applications have been granted as Prospecting Rights. The applications cover areas with known gold occurrences and a history of mining, and are prospective for both high-grade epithermal gold mineralization and gold-bearing lithocaps, which could indicate the presence of porphyry mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team has decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

