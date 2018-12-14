Goliath Closes $794,855 Non-Brokered Private Placement For a Combined Total Raise of $1,501,855

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA



TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2018 - Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (Frankfurt: B4IE) (the “Company or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement for proceeds totaling $794,855. This offering was completed with strong support from both institutions and accredited investors alike in Canada. This financing is in addition to the closing of the $707,000 funding announced on November 27, 2018 for combined gross proceeds totaling $1,501,855.

The offering consisted of flow-through units ("FT Unit") and non-flow-through units (“NFT Unit”) both priced at $0.10 per unit.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share which is a "flow-through" share for Canadian income tax purposes and one half (1/2) share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "$0.20 Warrant"). Each NFT Unit is comprised of one common share which is not a "flow-through" share and one half (1/2) share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "$0.20 Warrant").

Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share which is not a "flow-through" share at the price of $0.20 for 24 months after closing. If at any time after four months after the date of completion of the offering the Company's shares have a closing price equal to or higher than $0.40 per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") the Company shall thereafter be entitled to give notice to the holders of all $0.20 Warrants, by news release, that such warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on that date which is 30 days after the date of such news release unless exercised before the expiry of that period.

The Company will pay finder's fees equal to 7% of the gross proceeds from a portion of the financing in cash, and 7% finder's warrants equal to the number of units sold in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V. The private placement and finder's fees are subject to TSX-V acceptance. All shares issued pursuant to the offering and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the closing date. The Company paid $28,000 in finder's fees and issued 140,000 finder's warrants (which have the same price and terms as the $0.20 Warrants attached to the units sold).

About Goliath

Goliath Resources Ltd. is a project generator of precious metals projects focused in the prolific Golden Triangle and surrounding area of northwestern British Columbia. It controls 100% of four highly prospective properties that include Bingo, Golddigger, Lucky Strike and Copperhead covering over 44,000 hectares. All four properties have brand new discoveries that all have returned anomalous gold, silver and/or copper in soils, grab and channel samples from exposed bedrock at surface over large areas. These new discoveries occurred in an area of glacial recession and snowpack melting in a geological setting where world class deposits have been found within the Golden Triangle and surrounding area.

Further information regarding Goliath Resources Ltd. can be found at:

www.goliathresourcesltd.com

Contact Information:

Roger Rosmus

Chief Executive Officer

roger@goliathresources.com

+1.416.488.2887 x222

