Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. - Corporate Update

Trading Symbols

CSE: NVG

Deutsche Borse, Frankfurt: 3NVN

Germany: WKN A1JVHM/

ISIN CA6315202029

www.nassvalleygateway.com

VANCOUVER, Dec. 14, 2018 - Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (the "Company" or "Nass Valley") wishes to announce that at its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, Messrs. Dieter Peter, Eric Peter-Kaiser, Andrew von Kursell, and Dieter Peter, were re-elected as Directors of Nass Valley. Mr. James Elliott was elected as additional Member of the Company's Board of Directors of the Company. The shareholders also re-appointed Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Company's auditors and passed the resolutions approving and ratifying the Company's stock option plan, which is a rolling 10% plan.

Nass Valley welcomes Mr. Elliott to the Board of Directors. With his experience in senior roles as Chief Executive and Technology Officer, Principal Engineer, Special Project Engineer and his expertise in CBD extraction, Medical Devices, Diagnostics and IVD sectors he will contribute in a very proactive way to the Company's success subsequent to the closing of its proposed transaction.

The Board of Directors appointed the following officers and committee members:

Officers

President & CEO Dieter Peter Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Eric Peter-Kaiser



Audit Committee Advisory Committee Andrew von Kursell, James Elliott, and Milo Filgas; Members to be nominated during the ensuing year.

The Board decided not to establish any other board committees until it has received the final approval from the CSE for their proposed transaction for the acquisition of "Advanced Bioceuticals Limited" and "Pro-Thotics Technology Inc".

