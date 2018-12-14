Starcore Reports Q2 Results

Vancouver, December 14, 2018 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX :SAM) (the "Company" or "Starcore") has filed the results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2018 for the Company and its mining operations in Queretaro, Mexico and toll processing operations in Matehuala, Mexico. The full version of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial Highlights for the three-month period ended October 31, 2018 (unaudited):

Cash and short-term investments on hand is $4.0 million at October 31, 2018;

Gold and silver sales of $8.7 million;

Loss of $8.1 million, or $(0.16) per share, which includes a non-cash impairment charge of $5.9 million against the Altiplano concentrate processing facility assets;

EBITDA(1) of $651;

The following table contains selected highlights from the Company's unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the three and six months ended October 31, 2018 and 2017:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)(Unaudited)

Three Months ended October 31, Six Months ended October 31,



2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues

$ 8,711 $ 6,407 $ 19,334 $ 14,502 Cost of Sales

(9,092) (7,761) (19,042) (16,235) Earnings (Loss) from mining operations

(381) (1,354) 292 (1,733) Administrative expenses

(771) (1,311) (1,836) (1,831) Allowance for receivables

(441) - (441) - Impairment of plant and equipment

(5,943) - (5,943) - Disposal of E&E assets

(82) - (82) - Income tax (expense) recovery

(508) 720 (497) 1,405 Net income (Loss)

$ (8,126) $ (1,945) $ (8,507) $ (2,159) (i) Income (Loss) per share - basic

(0.16) (0.04) $ (0.17) $ (0.04) (ii) Income (Loss) per share - diluted

(0.16) (0.04) $ (0.17) $ (0.04)

Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA(1)



For the six months ended October 31, 2018 2017 Net loss $ (8,507) $ (2,159) Allowance for receivables 441 - Disposal of E&E assets 82 - Impairment of plant and equipment 5,943 - Income tax expense (recovery) 587 (1,405) Interest 126 - Depreciation and depletion 1,979 2,418 EBITDA $ 651 $ (1,146) EBITDA MARGIN(2) 3.4% (7.90)%









(1) EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

(2) EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

Production Highlights for the three month period ended October 31, 2018:

Equivalent gold production of 4,050 ounces;

Mine operating cash cost of US$1,075/EqOz;

All-in sustaining costs of US$1,247/EqOz for the six months ended October 31, 2018;

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the three and six months ended October 31, 2018 and for the previous year ended April 30, 2018:





Actual Results for

Unit of measure 3 months ended

October 31, 2018 6 months ended

October 31, 2018 12 months ended

April 30, 2018 Mine Production of Gold in Dore thousand ounces 3.2 6.6 11.9 Mine Production of Silver in Dore thousand ounces 67.9 140.7 102.1 Gold equivalent ounces thousand ounces 4.1 8.3 13.2









Silver to Gold equivalency ratio

82.4 80.4 78.2 Mine Gold grade grams/tonne 1.42 1.47 1.62 Mine Silver grade grams/tonne 43.5 46.2 21.3 Mine Gold recovery percent 86.8% 87.5% 84.5% Mine Silver recovery percent 58.7% 59.2% 55.2% Milled thousands of tonnes 81.4 158.8 269.6 Mine operating cash cost per tonne milled US dollars 53 54 61 Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounce US dollars 1,075 1,035 1,237

