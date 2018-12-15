Jourdan Resources Announces Management Changes and Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2018 - Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) announces the resignation of Fred Leigh as President and CEO of the Company and the appointment of Dr. Andreas Rompel as President and CEO of the Company, effective immediately.



Dr. Rompel is a seasoned exploration professional with three decades of exploration and mining experience in a wide range of roles from VP Exploration and Project Manager to Country Manager and Corporate Development. Most recently, Dr. Rompel was the President & CEO of Cobalt Power Group. Dr. Rompel has worked in a variety of commodities, including precious metals and base metals as well as energy metals - cobalt. For more than a decade Dr. Rompel evaluated capital projects within Anglo American and was on the board of Spectrem (an Anglo-American Company) as Technical Director. He has worked in many countries on several continents and has well developed multi-linguistic skills.

The Company also announces the resignation of John Ryan as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the appointment of Stephen Woodhead as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Mr. Woodhead is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. Mr. Woodhead has over 25 years of experience having worked for the South African Department of Finance and Trans Hex Group, a South African diamond producer, before relocating to Canada in 1997 as Chief Financial Officer of Trans Hex International. From 2003 until it was acquired by Yamana Gold in 2006, Mr. Woodhead was the Chief Financial Officer of Desert Sun Mining, developer of the Jacobina gold mine in Brazil, and in 2011 and 2012 was Chief Financial officer of Crocodile Gold Corp. Mr. Woodhead has also acted as Chief Financial Officer of Admiral Bay Resources (oil and gas), Beartooth Platinum (platinum group metals), Longford (oil and gas), Aberdeen International (royalty), Sanatana Diamonds (diamonds) and Homeland Energy (coal); as Vice President, Finance of Glass Earth (gold) and Luiri Gold (gold), and has served as a director of Apogee Minerals (silver) and Vaaldiam Mining (diamonds).

The board and management of Jourdan express their gratitude to Messrs. Leigh and Ryan for their effort and extensive contributions and wish them well in their future endeavours.

Stock Option Grant

Jourdan Resources has granted 700,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.05 per option for a period of three years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Jourdan Resources:

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol JOR on the TSX Venture Exchange and 2JR1 on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Corporation is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Corporation’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine. This mine is part of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), China’s largest automotive battery manufacturer.

For further information please contact

Michael Dehn

VP Exploration

Tel: (647) 477-2382

Fax: (647) 477-2389

michael@jourdanresources.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the impact of changes to the management team and board of directors of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.