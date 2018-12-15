Pretium Resources Inc.: Brucejack Approved for Production Increase to 3,800 tonnes per day

VANCOUVER, Dec. 14, 2018 - Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has received the amended permits to increase the Brucejack Mine production rate to 3,800 tonnes per day from the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources and the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The amended permits allow for a production increase to an annual rate of 1.387 million tonnes from 0.99 million tonnes (daily average of 3,800 tonnes from 2,700 tonnes).

Minor mill upgrades (estimated to cost less than CAD$25 million) to support the production rate increase are required and will be completed during regularly scheduled mill shutdowns. A specific timeline for ramp-up to the 3,800 tonnes per day production rate along with an updated mine plan is expected in the first quarter of next year.

Lyle Morgenthaler, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Mine Engineer, Pretium Resources Inc. is the Qualified Person responsible for Brucejack Mine development.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.

