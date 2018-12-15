Mega Uranium To Restate Financial Statements

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2018 - Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces that it will be restating its audited annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2017 (the “2017 Annual Statements”) and its interim financial statements for the first three quarters of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 financial years (the “Interim Statements”). The restatements are all due to deferred tax accounting errors that were identified during the preparation and audit of the company’s annual financial statements for the 2018 financial year.



The incorrect tax rate was applied when calculating the unrealized gain on one of the company’s investments, net of taxes, in the 2017 Annual Statements. Additionally, the company did not record deferred income tax recovery in respect of the investment on a quarterly basis in the Interim Statements. The adjustments to be made to all of the financial statements are quantitatively but not qualitatively material and impact non-cash items.

The 2017 Annual Statements will be restated in the company’s audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2018, which will be filed on SEDAR under Mega’s issuer profile prior to the end of December. It is also anticipated that the restated Interim Statements (and related Management’s Discussion & Analysis) will be filed prior to the calendar year end. The company will be undertaking a review of its processes and procedures relating to tax accounting in light of the restatements.

The adjustments to the financial statements are set out below and are estimates. The final adjustments that are made as part of the restated financial statements may differ from the estimates. All financial information is reported in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts.

Quarterly Restatements

As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2015

Statement of Financial Position –

December 31, 2015 As previously reported

($) Adjustment

($) As restated

($) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,355 (306 ) 2,049 Deficit (323,024 ) 306 (322,718 ) Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income – three months ended December 31, 2015 Deferred tax recovery nil 306 306 Net (loss) income for the period (1,468 ) 306 (1,162 ) Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax 2,308 (306 ) 2,002 Total comprehensive income for the period 920 nil 920 Basic and diluted (loss) income per share (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.00 ) Statement of Cash Flows - three months ended December 31, 2015 Net income (loss) for the period (1,468 ) 306 (1,162 ) Deferred income tax recovery nil (306 ) (306 )

As at and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2016

Statement of Financial Position –

March 31, 2016 As previously reported

($) Adjustment

($) As restated

($) Accumulated other comprehensive income 22,590 (3,002 ) 19,588 Deficit (323,178 ) 3,002 (320,176 ) Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income – three months ended March 31, 2016 Deferred tax recovery nil 2,696 2,696 Net income (loss) for the period (331 ) 2,696 2,365 Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax 20,345 (2,696 ) 17,649 Total comprehensive income for the period 20,004 nil 20,004 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.00 ) 0.01 0.01 Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income - six months ended March 31, 2016 Deferred tax recovery nil 3,002 3,002 Net income (loss) for the period (1,799 ) 3,002 1,203 Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax 22,653 (3,002 ) 19,651 Total comprehensive income for the period 20,924 nil 20,924 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.01 ) 0.01 0.00 Statement of Cash Flows - six months ended March 31, 2016 Net income (loss) for the period (1,799 ) 3,002 1,203 Deferred income tax recovery nil (3,002 ) (3,002 )

Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2016

Statement of Financial Position –

June 30, 2016 As previously reported

($) Adjustment

($) As restated

($) Accumulated other comprehensive income 38,745 (5,184 ) 33,561 Deficit (325,229 ) 5,184 (320,045 ) Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income – three months ended June 30, 2016 Deferred tax recovery nil 2,182 2,182 Net income (loss) for the period (2,207 ) 2,182 (25 ) Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax 16,469 (2,182 ) 14,287 Total comprehensive income for the period 14,183 nil 14,183 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.00 ) Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income - nine months ended June 30, 2016 Deferred tax recovery nil 5,184 5,184 Net income (loss) for the period (4,006 ) 5,184 1,178 Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax 39,122 (5,184 ) 33,938 Total comprehensive income for the period 35,107 nil 35,107 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.01 ) 0.02 0.00 Statement of Cash Flows - six months ended June 30, 2016 Net income (loss) for the period (4,006 ) 5,184 1,178 Deferred income tax recovery nil (5,184 ) (5,184 )

As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2016

Statement of Financial Position –

December 31, 2016 As previously reported

($) Adjustment

($) As restated

($) Accumulated other comprehensive income 31,392 (847 ) 30,545 Deficit (305,898 ) 847 (305,051 ) Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income – three months ended December 31, 2016 Deferred tax recovery nil 847 847 Net income (loss) for the period (1,258 ) 847 (411 ) Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax 6,394 (847 ) 5,547 Total comprehensive income for the period 5,112 nil 5,112 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.00 ) Statement of Cash Flows – three months ended December 31, 2016 Net income (loss) for the period (1,258 ) 847 (411 ) Deferred income tax recovery nil (847 ) (847 )

Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2017

Statement of Financial Position –

March 31, 2017 As previously reported

($) Adjustment

($) As restated

($) Accumulated other comprehensive income 46,929 (2,901 ) 44,028 Deficit (306,191 ) 2,901 (303,290 ) Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income – three months ended March 31, 2017 Deferred tax recovery nil 2,054 2,054 Net income (loss) for the period (293 ) 2,054 1,761 Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax 15,501 (2,054 ) 13,447 Total comprehensive income for the period 15,244 nil 15,244 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.00 ) 0.01 0.01 Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income – six months ended March 31, 2017 Deferred tax recovery nil 2,901 2,901 Net income (loss) for the period (1,551 ) 2,901 1,350 Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax 21,895 (2,901 ) 18,994 Total comprehensive income for the period 20,356 nil 20,356 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.01 ) 0.01 0.00 Statement of Cash Flows – six months ended March 31, 2017 Net income (loss) for the period (1,551 ) 2,901 1,350 Deferred income tax recovery nil (2,901 ) (2,901 )

Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2017

Statement of Financial Position –

June 30, 2017 As previously reported

($) Adjustment

($) As restated

($) Accumulated other comprehensive income 41,097 (2,131 ) 38,966 Deficit (308,194 ) 2,131 (306,063 ) Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income – three months ended June 30, 2017 Deferred tax recovery nil (770 ) (770 ) Net income (loss) for the period (2,003 ) (770 ) (2,773 ) Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax (5,812 ) 770 (5,042 ) Total comprehensive income for the period (7,835 ) nil (7,835 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income – nine months ended June 30, 2017 Deferred tax recovery nil 2,131 2,131 Net income (loss) for the period (3,554 ) 2,131 (1,423 ) Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax 16,083 (2,131 ) 13,952 Total comprehensive income for the period 12,521 nil 12,521 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.00 ) Statement of Cash Flows – nine months ended June 30, 2017 Net income (loss) for the period (3,554 ) 2,131 (1,423 ) Deferred income tax recovery nil (2,131 ) (2,131 )

As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2017

Statement of Financial Position – December 31, 2017 As previously reported

($) Adjustment

($) As restated

($) Accumulated other comprehensive income 44,633 (1,130 ) 43,503 Deficit (305,346 ) 1,130 (304,216 ) Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income – three months ended December 31, 2017 Deferred tax recovery nil 1,130 1,130 Net income (loss) for the period (828 ) 1,130 302 Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax 8,525 (1,130 ) 7,395 Total comprehensive income for the period 7,697 nil 7,697 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.00 ) 0.00 0.00 Statement of Cash Flows – three months ended December 31, 2017 Net income (loss) for the period (828 ) 1,130 302 Deferred income tax recovery nil (1,130 ) (1,130 )

Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2018

Statement of Financial Position –

March 31, 2018 As previously reported

($) Adjustment

($) As restated

($) Accumulated other comprehensive income 25,458 1,412 26,870 Deficit (306,712 ) (1,412 ) (308,124 ) Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income – three months ended March 31, 2018 Deferred tax recovery nil (2,542 ) (2,542 ) Net income (loss) for the period (1,366 ) (2,542 ) (3,908 ) Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax (19,182 ) 2,542 (16,640 ) Total comprehensive income for the period (20,541 ) nil (20,541 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income – six months ended March 31, 2018 Deferred tax recovery nil (1,412 ) (1,412 ) Net income (loss) for the period (2,194 ) (1,412 ) (3,606 ) Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax (10,657 ) 1,412 (9,245 ) Total comprehensive income for the period (12,844 ) nil (12,844 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Statement of Cash Flows – six months ended March 31, 2018 Net income (loss) for the period (2,194 ) (1,412 ) (3,606 ) Deferred income tax recovery nil 1,412 1,412

Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2018

Statement of Financial Position –

June 30, 2018 As previously reported

($) Adjustment

($) As restated

($) Accumulated other comprehensive income 29,331 899 30,230 Deficit (312,011 ) (899 ) (312,910 ) Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income – three months ended June 30, 2018 Deferred tax recovery nil 513 513 Net income (loss) for the period (5,299 ) 513 (4,786 ) Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax 3,875 (513 ) 3,362 Total comprehensive income for the period (1,426 ) nil (1,426 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.02 ) 0.00 (0.02 ) Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income – nine months ended June 30, 2018 Deferred tax recovery nil (899 ) (899 ) Net income (loss) for the period (7,493 ) (899 ) (8,392 ) Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax (6,782 ) 899 (5,883 ) Total comprehensive income for the period (14,270 ) nil (14,270 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.03 ) (0.00 ) (0.03 ) Statement of Cash Flows – nine months ended June 30, 2018 Net income (loss) for the period (7,493 ) (899 ) (8,392 ) Deferred income tax recovery nil 899 899

September 30, 2017 Year End Restatement

As at and for the year ended September 30, 2017

Statement of Financial Position – September 30, 2017 As previously reported

($) Adjustment

($) As restated

($) Accumulated other comprehensive income 36,108 2,002 38,110 Deficit (304,518 ) (2,002 ) (306,520 ) Statement of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income – year ended September 30, 2017 Deferred tax recovery 4,005 (2,002 ) 2,003 Net income (loss) for the year 386 (2,002 ) (1,616 ) Change in fair value of long-term investment, net of tax 11,109 2,002 13,111 Total comprehensive income for the year 11,472 nil 11,472 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Statement of Cash Flows – year ended September 30, 2017 Net income (loss) for the year 386 (2,002 ) (1,616 ) Deferred income tax recovery (4,005 ) 2,002 (2,003 )

ABOUT MEGA URANIUM

Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on uranium properties in Australia and Canada and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company’s website at www.megauranium.com.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Mega Uranium Ltd.

Richard Patricio

Chief Executive Officer

T: (416) 643-7630

info@megauranium.com

www.megauranium.com