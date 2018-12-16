White Cliff Minerals Ltd: Board Changes

Perth, Australia - White Cliff Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WCN) advises the appointment of Nicholas Ong and Daniel Smith as directors and the resignation of Jack Gardner.The Board changes are part of an ongoing review by the Company in extracting maximum value from its suite of high-quality assets, as well as implementing cost saving measures. The Company expects to make further updates to shareholders in due course.





About White Cliff Minerals Ltd:



White Cliff Minerals is a Gold, Copper, Cobalt, Nickel resources and mining company listed in Australia (ASX:WCN). The Company is focused on developing low cost high value mineral deposits that have near term cash flow potential.



Major projects include the Aucu gold deposit that contains 484,000 ounces of gold (3mt at 5.1 g/t) starting at surface and Chanach copper deposit that contains 64,000 tonnes of copper (17.2Mt at 0.37% copper). Both projects have substantial blue sky potential with drilling covering only 5% of the known structures. In Australia the company is developing the Coronation Dam cobalt–nickel deposit where a maiden resource will be announced in the late 2018.





Source:



White Cliff Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Todd Hibberd Managing Director T: +61-8-9321-2233 E: info@wcminerals.com.au W: www.wcminerals.com.au