Rumble Resources Ltd: Braeside and Barramine Project Update - East Pilbara

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce an update on the Barramine and Braeside projects.Highlights- Rumble secures 70% ownership of E45/2032 (central Braeside tenement)- Recent RC Drilling at central Braeside E45/2032 identified four mineralised alteration zones over an area of 35km by 6km, representing a regional scale porphyry to epithermal mineralised system that significantly upgrades the Braeside Project as having camp-scale potential for multiple deposit types.- Rumble has now completed additional work on the northern E45/4368 and southern E45/4874 tenements extending the highly mineralised Braeside system to over a strike length of 60km with up to 4 sub-parallel zones over a width of 6km.Braeside Project, East Pilbara, Western AustraliaE45/4874 - Contiguous southern extension of central Braeside tenementRegional stream sediment sampling over the entire tenement has outlined:- Gold in stream anomalism - > 10 times background- Strong Pb, Zn, Cu and Ba zonation with widespread low order anomalism along the westernmost margin of the tenement.E45/2032 - Central Tenement - Four mineralised alteration zones over an area of 35km by 6km- Rumble has fulfilled its earn-in obligation to earn 70% by spending $1.5mil in exploration within 3 years and has lodged transfer paperwork.Barramine JV Project, East Pilbara, Western AustraliaE45/4368 - Contiguous northern extension of central Braeside tenementRegional soil geochemistry has outlined:- Pb and Zn anomalism over 4km in strike associated with the inferred northern extension of the major Barker Well - Gossan East mineralised structure.- Over 18km of strike potential for base metal mineralisation within the Barramine JV remains completely untested.Rumble's Technical Director, Mr Brett Keillor, said: "The recent RC drilling results reported by Rumble on E45/2032 have demonstrated the potential for porphyry related multiple base-metal deposits of varying styles. The reported soil sampling and reconnaissance work on the Barramine project E45/4368 has demonstrated the Braeside porphyry related base-metal system potentially extends over a strike of 60km."The recent RC drilling at Barker Well (E45/2032) identified very significant base metal (galena dominant) mineralisation which includes very wide widths of altered disseminated base metal sulphide zones (105m @ 0.78% Pb + Zn) and multiple sulphide zones including 6m @ 6.16% Pb and 3m @ 9.16% Pb,0.43% Zn. Regional soil geochemistry, geological reconnaissance and spectral imagery (recently completed by CSIRO) infers the main Braeside mineralised system traverse northwards into the Barramine JV ground."Stream sediment sampling within E45/4874 has shown very strong metal zonation trends across strike, reflecting the same zonation associated with the new upgraded porphyry geological model. Gold in stream anomalism (>10 times background) has highlighted a new area of interest which will be followed up by further stream sediment sampling and soil geochemistry."The regional soil sampling on E45/4368 and stream sediment sampling on E45/4874 have generated significant highly prospective trends with potential multiple targets that will be followed up in the next field season (2019)."Barramine JV Project - E45/4368 - Rumble earning 70%Regional Soil Programme and Results (see Image 1 & 2 in link below)Contiguous northern extension of central Braeside tenement E45/2032 (host to 35km by 6km porphyry to epithermal mineralised system)Regional soil sampling on a staggered 400m by 400m pattern with select 200m by 200m infill was completed over interpreted structures within Fortescue mafic dominant volcanics and volcaniclastics. Areas of shale (Jeerinah Formation) were also partly covered. A total of 286 samples were collected and assayed for gold and 32 multi-elements. The soil programme focused on the northern section of the interpreted mineralised structures due to access restraints.The maximum soil value is 844 ppm Pb + Zn (392ppm Pb, 452ppm Zn). Nine (9) samples returned > 300ppm Pb + Zn. Several anomalies have been highlighted (see image 2 in link below) with the most significant anomaly occurring over a strike of 4km.The majority of the anomalies lie close to, or over the inferred regional mineralised structure that extends north to northwest from the Barker Well Prospect (neighbouring E45/2032 tenement) into the Barramine project. The soil sampling methodology and analysis was identical to the extensive soil sampling conducted within E45/2032. The level thresholds of anomalism for the Barramine JV are approximately the same as for E45/2032.Regional geological reconnaissance along the main structure that extends north to northwest from the Barker Well mineralisation reported similar styles of alteration to the Barker Well - Gossan East Trend (in E45/2032) with wide zones of silicification and extensive pervasive chlorite alteration. Results from the regional soil sampling and the reconnaissance has extended the main mineralised structures a further 18km of strike within the Barramine JV. The Braeside porphyry related mineralised structure has been confirmed over a strike of over 60 km.Conclusions and Next StepsBase metal (Pb + Zn) anomalism defined by the regional soil sampling has extended the highly mineralised Braeside porphyry related alteration system a further 18km northwest of the Barker Well Pb Prospect. At Barker Well, recent RC drilling by Rumble (only five holes in total) has highlighted wide zones of disseminated sulphides with intense chlorite and silica alteration. Results include 105m @ 0.78% Pb + Zn with multiple sulphide zones including 6m @ 6.16% Pb and 3m @ 9.16% Pb, 0.43% Zn. The Barker Well mineralisation occurs over a strike of 500m and is completely open both south and north to northwest into the Barramine JV.Proposed exploration for 2019 season includes:- Detailed soil geochemistry along main trend.- Follow-up in situ pXRF soil sampling of anomalism generated by soil geochemistry.- Detailed prospect mapping and grab sampling of high order base metal targets.- First pass RC drilling of targets.Braeside Project E45/4874 - Rumble 100%Stream Sediment Sampling Programme and Results - See images 1 & 3 - 7 (see link below)Contiguous northern extension of central Braeside tenement E45/2032 (host to 35km by 6km porphyry to epithermal mineralised system)A total of 188 stream sediment samples were collected over suitable drainages within E45/4874. The tenement is contiguous and lies east and south of the main Braeside base-metal project (E45/2032). The sample methodology included taken the fine fraction active sediment with analysis including multi-element (aqua regia digest - 48 elements including Au) and an additional bulk cyanide leach sample for Au, Ag, Cu.Anomalous gold in stream was encountered in a large creek system some 3km to the east of the Ragged Hills Prospect (see image 3 in link below). The peak value (1.77ppb Au) for BLEG correlated with the elevated gold by aqua regia response. The maximum gold value is >10 times the background.Copper, lead, zinc and barium (see images 4 - 7 in link below) assays in streams highlighted a strong zonation west to east (approximately normal to the regional trend). These elements were strongly elevated to the west of E45/4874 and were proximal to the projected southeast extension of the highly mineralised Braeside porphyry related structural trend.Conclusions and Next StepsWide spread base metal and barium anomalism along the western portion of the tenure has highlighted the southeast extension of the highly mineralised Braeside porphyry related alteration system. The gold in stream anomalism indicates potential gold mineralisation to the east of the main base-metal mineralised trend.Proposed exploration for 2019 season includes:- Infill stream sediment sampling to outline mineralised structures.- Soil geochemistry to delineate targets.- Follow-up in situ pXRF soil sampling of targets- Detailed prospect mapping and grab sampling to delineate drill targets.To view images, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KZIR29KO





About Rumble Resources Ltd:



Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Source:



Rumble Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au