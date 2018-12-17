Australian Bauxite Ltd: Next 30,000 Tonne Bauxite Sale Confirmed Shipping March 2019

Sydney, Australia - Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:ABX) (ABx) is pleased to advise that it has been the successful tenderer for its next sale of seaborne cement-grade bauxite as follows:- Tonnage: 30,000 tonnes +/- 10% (i.e. 33,000 tonnes maximum)- Product: Cement-grade bauxite, blended to the customer's specification- Source of Bauxite: Bald Hill Bauxite Project, Campbell Town, Northern Tasmania- Dispatch Port: Bell Bay Port of Launceston, Tasmania (see Figure 1 in link below)- Loading date: Around 1 March 2019- Basis of tonnes: As measured by independent ship's surveyABx has been working with the customer over the past 3 months to achieve the optimum product specifications, which is part of the service that ABx provides for customers with specific requirements.Mine, Transport & Handling ContractsABx has started contract negotiations for the mining, processing and blending at the minesite. It also has to arrange contracts for transport to the port and handling of the bauxite at the port.ABx has long-standing relationships with experienced contractors that are well known for meeting the strict tonnage-specification targets and complying with community and landholder requirements.Port ContractsABx has contracted with QUBE Logistics at Bell Bay for the stevedoring services and stockpiling arrangements, in conjunction with TasPorts. Monson Shipping have provided Shipping Agents services and Briar Maritime have provided independent ship surveys to date.ABx's Chief Operating Officer, Leon Hawker commented; "We have a lot of work ahead to achieve on-time, on-specification delivery of bauxite produced and blended to our customer's requirements. We can ship efficiently from Bell Bay Port - an all-weather, 24/7 export port that can operate to high standards and good loading rates all year round. This is a core strength of our bauxite business."ABx's Marketing Manager, Paul Glover commented; "Our bauxite is blended specifically to suit our cement-grade bauxite customer, which is what we do for each sale. It is very clean bauxite due to efficient processing at the mine and careful transport pit-to-port.""This negotiation was longer than usual because we are trying to introduce new products to customers. We provided samples from a suite of possible products, all prepared at our laboratory, supervised by Operations Manager, Nathan Towns who is expert in sampling of bauxite to ISO Standards."Fertiliser Sales IncreasingABx is also pleased to advise that sales of fertiliser-grade bauxite are growing as the customer achieves good results by using ABx fertiliser-grade bauxite in its manufacturing of superphosphate fertiliser products. Bauxite granules reduce dust losses and improve the spreading performance of the fertiliser. Sales of fertiliser-grade bauxite are scheduled to recommence during the last week of January 2019.ALCORE Technology ProgressABx's subsidiary, ALCORE Limited is still ahead of schedule and working at full pace to get the Core Laboratory at the Research Centre in Berkeley Vale certified for production of Aluminium Fluoride samples for its four designated customers, early in the New Year.BEST WISHES FOR THE FESTIVE SEASONDirectors and staff of Australian Bauxite Ltd. wish all of its shareholders, partnering contractors, suppliers and landholders a safe, enjoyable year-end festive season and a prosperous New Year.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E7CKAKZZ





About Australian Bauxite Ltd:



Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ABx) (ASX:ABX) has its first bauxite mine in Tasmania and holds the core of the Eastern Australian Bauxite Province. ABx's 22 bauxite tenements in Queensland, New South Wales & Tasmania exceed 1,975 km2 and were selected for (1) good quality bauxite; (2) near infrastructure connected to export ports; & (3) free of socio-environmental constraints. All tenements are 100% owned, unencumbered & free of third-party royalties. ABx's discovery rate is increasing as knowledge, technology & expertise grows.



The Company's bauxite is high quality gibbsite trihydrate (THA) bauxite that can be processed into alumina at low temperature.



ABx has declared large Mineral Resources at Inverell & Guyra in northern NSW, Taralga in southern NSW, Binjour in central QLD & in Tasmania, confirming that ABx has discovered significant bauxite deposits including some of outstandingly high quality.



At Bald Hill near Campbell Town, Tasmania, the Company's first bauxite mine commenced operations in December 2014 – the first new Australian bauxite mine for more than 35 years. ABx has created significant bauxite developments in 3 states - Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania. Its bauxite deposits are favourably located for direct shipping of bauxite to both local and export customers.



ABx endorses best practices on agricultural land, strives to leave land and environment better than we find it. We only operate where welcomed.





Source:



Australian Bauxite Ltd.





Contact:

Ian Levy CEO and MD Australian Bauxite Ltd. Telephone: +61-2-9251-7177 Mobile: +61-407-189-122