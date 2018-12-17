Platina Resources Limited: Master Alloy Development Program Successfully Completed

Perth, Australia - Platina Resources Ltd. (Platina or the Company) (ASX:PGM) (OTCMKTS:PTNUF) provides an update on aluminium-scandium master alloy production test work for the Platina Scandium Project ("PSP") in New South Wales.The aluminium industry prefers scandium supply via a master alloy "hardener". Test work has been under way since August 2018 to develop proprietary master alloy production procedures. Conversion of the scandium oxide produced from mining and processing operations into aluminium scandium master alloy is a critical, value-adding part of the supply chain in manufacturing aluminium scandium alloys for end-users.The test work on master alloy production has been conducted at relatively small scale and has focussed on producing master alloy from scandium oxide, but also from intermediate products from the PSP flowsheet developed for the recently completed Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS").The small scale work has concluded and it has been demonstrated that the procedure developed as part of the test work program can reliably produce 2% scandium-aluminium master alloy from either scandium oxide or from intermediate products in the flowsheet developed in the DFS test work program. Further details are unable to be released at this time whilst Platina examines options for intellectual property protection for the processes developed.Now that proprietary procedures have been developed, further work may-be undertaken to scale up the process, should potential offtake partners require larger samples.Corey Nolan, Managing Director of Platina Resources stated "Developing procedures that enable Platina to produce scandium-containing master alloy is an important step in being able to provide potential aluminium industry offtake partners with their preferred product. Being able to produce the master alloy from an intermediate product may provide the potential for capital and operating cost reductions in the final flowsheet design".To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/05C8FDJK





