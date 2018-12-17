Mawson Announces Constrained 424,000 oz Gold Equivalent Inferred Mineral Resource for the Rajapalot Project, Finland

Resource Grade of 3.1 g/t Gold Equivalent Comprising 2.3 g/t gold, 430 ppm cobalt

VANCOUVER, Dec. 17, 2018 - Mawson Resources Ltd. ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) is pleased to announce a maiden Inferred gold-cobalt Mineral Resource estimate for Raja and Palokas Prospects, at the 100% owned Rajapalot Project in Finland. The resource estimation was completed by AMC Consultants Pty Ltd ("AMC") of Melbourne, Australia.

Key Points:

A pit and underground Constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 424,0000 ounces of gold at 3.1 g/t AuEq (4.3 million tonnes at 2.3 g/t Au, 430 ppm Co) at 0.37 g/t AuEq cut-off open pit and 2 g/t AuEq underground was calculated (Table 1), within a combined Unconstrained Inferred Mineral Inventory for the Palokas and Raja prospects of 482,0000 ounces gold equivalent ("AuEq") at a grade of 2.4 g/t AuEq (6.2 million tonnes at 1.7 g/t Au, 410 ppm Co) at 0.4 g/t AuEq cut-off (Tables 2, 3 and 4);

The constrained resource demonstrates the high-grade of Rajapalot with open-pittable grades of 2.8 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au and 420 ppm Co) and underground grades of 5.2 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au and 520 ppm Co) (Table 1);

Electromagnetic fixed-loop transient ("TEM") and airborne VTEMplus ("VTEM") surveys at least double the potential mineralization footprints at the Raja and Palokas prospects and form immediate targets (Figures 1-3) for the 15,000 metre resource expansion diamond drill program planned to start in January 2019 (subject to permitting);

The resource has substantial potential to grow, with only 20% (800 metres) of the 4 kilometres known mineralized trend included within the maiden resource to relatively shallow depths (average depth of drilling 88 metres within 34.2 kilometres drilled to date at Rajapalot) (Figure 1);

Establishes Rajapalot as a significant and strategic gold-cobalt resource for Finland. The unconstrained maiden inventory positions Rajapalot as one of Finland's current top three gold projects by grade and contained ounces and one of a small group of cobalt resources prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 policy within Europe;

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "The Rajapalot gold-cobalt Inferred Mineral Resource estimate is a great start and an important milestone for both Mawson and Finland. The resource calculation demonstrates the robustness and high-grade of gold-cobalt mineralization, and highlights the potential for substantial resource expansion with recently surveyed electromagnetic conductors, that closely correspond with the resource area, more than doubling the size of the potential mineralized footprint. These form immediate drill targets for our January 2019 drill plans where five drill rigs plan to test progressive step-out targets from the resource (subject to permitting)."

Resource estimations at Rajapalot have been completed for the Raja and Palokas prospects by AMC. The two prospects lie approximately 2.0 kilometres apart within the same geological trend (Figure 1). The calculation represents the first resource estimate for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project. AMC has reported both a "constrained" and "unconstrained" resource, where the constrained resource has used spatial restrictions of a Whittle™ pit at a gold price of USD $1,250 per ounce and a cobalt price of $30/lb. The gold equivalent ("AuEq") value was calculated using the following formula: AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/608) with assumed prices of Co $30/lb; and Au $1,250/oz. AuEq varies with Au and Co prices.

Rajapalot is a significant and strategic gold-cobalt resource for Finland with the maiden resource positioned as one of Finland's current top three gold resources by grade and contained ounces and one of a small group of cobalt resources prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 policy within Europe. Finland refines half the world's cobalt outside China. The world's largest cobalt refinery is located 400 kilometres south of Rajapalot, where CRU estimates annual refining of 22,734 tonnes of cobalt (approximately 18% of world refined cobalt production), 90% of which was sourced from Chinese-owned mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Finland mines only 650 tonnes or 0.5% of the world's cobalt per year. The Rajapalot resource has the potential to support Finland's desire to source ethical and sustainable cobalt.

Mawson appreciates the overwhelmingly strong support it receives from local stakeholders. The Ylitornio municipality, which hosts the Rajapalot project, is a sparsely populated area with a decreasing population. The Rajapalot project could create many opportunities for both the current population and those in the future who will settle within the area.

The earlier stage Rajapalot project has potential to follow a similar 'life-cycle' path to the Agnico Eagle's Kittilä deposit located 150 kilometres to the north, which was discovered in 1986. The maiden resource at Kittila was quoted after 11 years of exploration (285,000 ounces Au @ 5.9 g/t Au (in 1.5 Mt)). The project expanded dramatically with additional exploration to now host proven and probable mineral reserves containing 4.1 million ounces gold at 4.74 g/t gold (in 27 million tonnes). The deposit started life as an initial open pit followed by underground mining and is now Agnico Eagle's longest life mine (Agnico Eagle).

Table 1 Total constrained Inferred Mineral Resources Estimate as of December 14, 2018, at the cut-offs listed for constrained open pit and underground resources at Raja and Palokas.

Zone Cut-off (AuEq) Tonnes (kt) AuEq (g/t) Au (g/t) Co (ppm) AuEQ (koz) Au (koz) Co (tonnes) Raja Pit 0.37 2,499 3.1 2.4 410 249 197 1,021 Raja UG 2.0 356 5.6 4.8 500 64 55 179 Raja Total

2,855 3.4 2.7 420 312 252 1,201 Palokas Pit 0.37 1,306 2.2 1.4 450 92 60 587 Palokas UG 2.0 96 3.6 2.7 560 11 8 54 Palokas Total

1,402 2.3 1.5 460 104 69 640 Total Pit 0.37 3,805 2.8 2.1 420 343 257 1,608 Total UG 2.0 452 5.2 4.4 520 76 63 233 Total

4,257 3.1 2.3 430 424 320 1,841

Table 2: Total unconstrained Inferred Mineral Inventory estimates as of December 14, 2018, at different AuEq g/t cut-off grades for the combined Raja and Palokas prospects

Cut-off (AuEq) Tonnes (kt) AuEq (g/t) Au (g/t) Co (ppm) AuEq (koz) Au (koz) Co (tonnes) 0.2 6,335 2.4 1.7 402 485 347 2,548 0.4 6,156 2.4 1.7 410 482 345 2,522 0.6 5,680 2.6 1.9 429 475 345 2,434 0.8 5,000 2.8 2.1 451 456 339 2256 1.0 4,198 3.2 2.5 482 435 334 2024 1.2 3,555 3.6 2.8 501 416 321 1781 1.4 3,046 4.0 3.2 513 395 313 1564 1.6 2,600 4.5 3.6 522 380 304 1357 1.8 2,222 5.0 4.2 527 360 300 1170 2.0 1,904 5.6 4.7 533 340 290 1016 2.2 1,721 6.0 5.1 534 331 281 918 2.4 1,518 6.5 5.6 533 318 274 810 2.6 1,374 6.9 6.0 539 306 266 740 2.8 1,229 7.5 6.6 539 294 259 662 3.0 1,123 7.9 7.0 550 284 251 617 3.2 1,009 8.4 7.5 565 273 244 570 3.4 932 8.9 8.0 563 266 239 525 3.6 846 9.5 8.6 554 258 233 469 3.8 789 9.9 9.0 545 251 228 430 4.0 728 10.3 9.5 547 242 223 398 4.2 671 10.9 10.1 530 236 217 356 4.4 631 11.3 10.5 526 230 213 332 4.6 586 11.9 11.0 516 223 207 302 4.8 543 12.5 11.6 514 217 202 279 5.0 521 12.8 12.0 511 214 201 266

About the Rajapalot Project

The 100% owned gold-cobalt discovery in northern Finland hosts numerous hydrothermal gold-cobalt prospects drilled during the 2017-18 winter season within a 3 by 4 kilometre area. Mineralization at Raja and Palokas occur as replacement bodies with both structural and stratigraphic controls. Refer to Tables 1-4 below for resources by zone, which remain open in multiple directions. Step-out drilling with 5 drill rigs is planned from January 2019 at the Raja and Palokas prospects (subject to permitting).

To date a total of 34,234.4 metres have been drilled at Rajapalot (average depth of drilling 88.2 metres). A total of 32 holes for 6,813.4 metres and 87 holes for 8,354.3 metres (total 119 holes for 15,167.7 metres with an average depth of 127.5 metres) were used within the maiden resource estimation at Raja and Palokas respectively.

Preliminary metallurgical test work at Palokas suggests the potential for high gold recovery rates via gravity and cyanidation. Initial indications suggest the cobalt minerals present (cobaltite and cobaltian pentlandite) can float, and metallurgical test work is currently underway at the Geological Survey of Finland.

The Raja gold-cobalt resource forms 75% of the maiden resource and extends 575 metres down plunge, with an average depth of 100 metres and each of the 3 mineralized horizons averaging 10 metres width. Gold-cobalt mineralization is a potassic-iron type characterized by muscovite-biotite-chlorite quartz pyrrhotite-rich schist with subordinate albite, iron-magnesium amphiboles and tourmaline which is best developed to date at the Raja prospect. Gold and cobaltite along with scheelite, pyrite, chalcopyrite and bismuth tellurides accompany the silicates.

The Palokas gold-cobalt resource extends over separate two bodies (Palokas and South Palokas) with at least two mineralized horizons in each. The dimensions of the Palokas resource are 240 metres of strike, depth of 300 metres and 20 metres width. The dimensions of the South Palokas resource are 180 metres of strike, depth of 220 metres and width up to 20 metres. Mineralization forms within a retrograde mineral alteration assemblage includes chlorite, iron-magnesium amphiboles, tourmaline and pyrrhotite commonly associated with quartz veining. Subordinate almandine garnet, magnetite and pyrite occur with bismuth tellurides, scheelite, ilmenite, gold and one of cobaltite or cobalt pentlandite.

A fixed-loop transient electromagnetic ("TEM") corresponds closely with the resource block model at Raja and defines a strongly conductive body that extends 550 metres down plunge beyond the maiden resource. This conductive body more than doubles the potential Raja mineralization footprint to more than 1 kilometre (Figures 1 & 2) down plunge and the conductor remains open down plunge to the NNW. Earlier stage airborne VTEMplus electromagnetic ("VTEM") data shows a conductive body which more than doubles the Palokas potential mineralized footprint to 450 metres below the surface (Figure 3). TEM surveying to better define conductors continues at site today, at Raja to map the northern extension of the conductive body and will then continue to map strong VTEM anomalies (Figure 1) along the 3 kilometre trend from the Rumajärvi, Hut and Palokas prospects.

Resource Methodology

Mineral Resource estimates follow the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") definitions standards for mineral resources and reserves and have been completed in accordance with the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101; Reported tonnage and grade figures have been rounded from raw estimates to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate. Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers; Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability; The Mineral Resource Statement complies with the standards for reporting mineral resources as set out under CIM guidelines; Constrained Resources are presented undiluted and in-situ and are considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction; Optimitized open pit constrained resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.37 g/t AuEq; underground resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq; Gold equivalent "AuEq" = Au+Co/608 based on assumed prices of Co $30/lb and Au $1,250/oz; Top cuts were applied to the composites at Palokas. For the low-grade gold domain within the Palokas deposit a gold top cap of 15.9 g/t was used. For the high-grade gold domain within the Palokas deposit a gold top cap of 50 g/t was used. No top caps were required for the Raja deposit. A density value of 2.80 t/m3 was applied to all lithologies; The three-dimensional wireframe models were generated using AuEq shells. Estimation parameters were determined by variography; all zones were interpolated using Ordinary Kriging (OK); Block dimensions were 25 x 10 x 5 metres (Raja) and 20 x 10 x 5 metres (Palokas) with sub-block sizes down to 5 x 2 x 1 metre and 4 x 2 x 1 metres blocks for Raja and Palokas respectively; AMC created the Rajapalot Mineral Resource estimate using the drill results available to July, 2018 from the Raja and Palokas prospects.

Table 3: Total unconstrained Inferred Mineral Inventory estimates as of December 14, 2018, at different AuEq g/t cut-off grades for the Raja prospect.

Cut-off Tonnes (kt) (kt) AuEq (g/t) (g/t) Au (g/t) (g/t) Co (ppm) 0.2 3,738 2.9 2.2 403 0.4 3,720 2.9 2.2 405 0.6 3,576 3.0 2.3 416 0.8 3,243 3.2 2.5 434 1.0 2,786 3.6 2.9 464 1.2 2,444 4.0 3.2 480 1.4 2,203 4.3 3.5 493 1.6 1,926 4.8 3.9 508 1.8 1,661 5.3 4.5 516 2.0 1,414 5.9 5.1 529 2.2 1,270 6.4 5.5 531 2.4 1,098 7.1 6.2 530 2.6 987 7.6 6.7 538 2.8 870 8.3 7.4 537 3.0 805 8.7 7.8 549 3.2 719 9.4 8.5 566 3.4 660 10.0 9.1 563 3.6 593 10.8 9.9 550 3.8 547 11.4 10.5 535 4.0 503 12.0 11.2 536 4.2 460 12.8 12.0 512 4.4 435 13.3 12.5 504 4.6 406 13.9 13.1 487 4.8 375 14.7 13.9 482 5.0 357 15.2 14.5 476

Table 4: Total unconstrained Inferred Mineral Inventory estimates as of December 14, 2018, at different AuEq g/t cut-off grades for the Palokas prospect.

Cut-off Tonnes (kt) (kt) AuEq (g/t) (g/t) Au (g/t) (g/t) Co (ppm) (ppm) 0.2 2,597 1.64 0.99 401 0.4 2,436 1.73 1.05 417 0.6 2,104 1.93 1.19 450 0.8 1,757 2.17 1.38 483 1.0 1,412 2.48 1.63 518 1.2 1,111 2.86 1.96 547 1.4 843 3.35 2.42 567 1.6 674 3.82 2.89 561 1.8 561 4.24 3.33 558 2.0 490 4.58 3.69 546 2.2 451 4.80 3.91 541 2.4 420 4.99 4.10 542 2.6 387 5.20 4.31 541 2.8 359 5.40 4.50 543 3.0 318 5.72 4.81 552 3.2 290 5.97 5.05 561 3.4 272 6.15 5.22 564 3.6 253 6.35 5.42 563 3.8 242 6.47 5.54 566 4.0 225 6.66 5.72 571 4.2 211 6.84 5.90 570 4.4 196 7.02 6.08 574 4.6 180 7.25 6.30 580 4.8 168 7.43 6.46 585 5.0 164 7.48 6.52 586

Technical Background

A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been filed on SEDAR.

Qualified Person – Mineral Resources: The Mineral Resources disclosed in this press release have been estimated by Mr. Rod Webster B.App.Sc. MAusIMM, MAIG of AMC and Dr. K Forrester CEng, MIChemE, MAusIMM (QP Metallurgy) of Arn Perspective, both independent of Mawson. By virtue of their education and relevant experience, Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are "Qualified Persons" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. The Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May, 2014). Both Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester have read and approved the contents of this press release as it pertains to the disclosed Mineral Resource estimates.

The Qualified Person, Mr. Michael Hudson, Mawson's CEO, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Ltd. is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding resource calculations, the timing and successful completion of planned drill programs, results from these programs varying from expectations, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

